Genshin Impact best Yae Miko build, weapons, and Yae Miko F2P options

Popping up for the first time ever in a wish banner, Yae Miko is the star of the show for the Genshin Impact 2.5 update. For those looking to flesh out their electro roster with a shiny new addition, Yae is a great pick who adds a lot of value to any squad they’re in.

When it comes to weapon and artefacts, getting the best options can be a bit of a long shot, However, there are some nice replacement pieces that can make up the difference for any Genshin Impact players not able to pick up everything.

What are the Yae Miko materials?

Yae Miko level-up materials include Vajrada Amethysts, Sea Ganoderma, handguards and Dragonheir’s False Fins. Her talent materials use more handguards, as well as light scrolls from domains and The Meaning of Aeons. The Meaning of Aeons only drops the new Raiden Shogun boss added with the 2.5 update - so you’ll need to complete the Yae Miko and Raiden story missions to unlock it!

Is Yae Miko a DPS character?

Absolutely. While she can also support her team, Yae is a brilliant DPS character thanks to the huge amount of damage she and her totems deal. Your typical game plan is to place down all three elemental skill totems, switch out to a secondary dps character while yae gains energy, then pop her elemental burst when it’s up. Doing so will cut through any and all enemies you come across.

What is the best Genshin Impact Yae Mikoi build?

Yae Miko is an excellent electro catalyst user, who deals substantial damage with her elemental skill. As such, we’ve targeted our build around boosting the capabilities of this skill, taking it to the next through key weapons and artefacts.

What is the best Yae Miko weapon?

Kagura’s Verity - the 5 star weapon running alongside Yae Miko’s initial banner, is tailor made to fit her character perfectly. With it equipped, using an elemental skill causes the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. This can stack up to three times, granting a 12% elemental damage boost when max stacks are reached.

Solar Pearl is a solid four-star alternative. The secondary boosts the wielder’s critical rate slightly, but the passive skill, Solar Shine, is much more impressive. Using a normal attack increases Elemental Skill and Burst damage by 20% for six seconds, and using a Skill or Burst does the same for normal attack damage.

What are the best Yae Miko Artifacts?

Since there are two major components to Yae Miko’s strength - her electro damage and elemental skill, there are two artifact sets that work great together here.

First, you want the two piece for Thundering Fury:

2-piece effect: Electro Damage +15%

4-piece effect: Overload, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct damage +40%. Triggering those 3 reactions reduces Elemental Burst cooldown by 1 second. Can only activate once every 0.8 seconds

Next, you want the two piece for Noblesse Oblige :

2-piece effect: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

4-piece effect: After using an Elemental Burst, all teammates get +20% ATK. Lasts 12s, does not stack

In case these are a little tricky to get your hands on, the Emblem of Severed Fates set is a pretty decent option too

2-piece effect: Energy Recharge + 20%

4-piece effect: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

What is the best Yae Miko F2P build?

Yae Miko, even when used in a free-to-play build, is still a great main damage carry. There’s just a few small adjustments that need to be made and she’s good to go.

What is the best Yae Miko F2P weapon?

One of the quests in Inazuma - Yougou Cleansing - provides a nice catalyst option in the form of the Hakushin Ring.This provides passive energy recharge which is crucial for Yae, but the also provides extra elemental damage to the party following an elemental reaction. Not perfect, but gets the job done well enough to see yae shine..

What are the best Yae Mikoi F2P Artifacts?

Same as above! If you can’t get your hands on Thundering Fury or Noblesse Oblige pieces, Emblem of Severed Fates is an easy to acquire alternative.

What is the best Yae Miko party comp?

Pairing Yae Miko up with her BFF Raiden Shogun has some fundamental synergy while also granting that electro resonance bonus that helps a tone. Raiden is also a brilliant battery character, meaning they can generate a lot of elemental energy that allows Yae to use her burst more often. In terms of the rest of the team, a dedicated healer in the form of Kokomi or Barbara is a must if you want to stay alive for a long time. Finally add your choice of dedicated support character like Diona or Sucrose.

If you’re not completely sold on Yae Miko, you might want to save your Primogems for an upcoming character instead.