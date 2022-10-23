Genshin Impact version 3.2 release date. and everything coming in the update explained

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 has just had its own showcase livestream wrap up, meaing we now know about all the characters, character banners, events, and livestream codes.

As is typical for Genshin Impact livestreams, we got a brief but substantial breakdown on all the new content coming soon to the game, wehich we've broken down below into distinct sections for ease of reading.

This page also outlines the Genshin Impact version 3.2 release date, so you know exactly when you can jump in!

Watch the new trailer for the update here!

New Archon Quest and boss fight

Version 3.2 features the final chapter of the main archon quest for Sumeru, as we ned to go out and save the Dendro Archon, as well as put and end to the plots of two Fatui Harbringers. In short, it's a massive conclusion to months of storylines.

To mark this massive high point in the narrative, we also get an explosive Scaramouche boss fight, as they take control of a giant puppet and our third every Fatui boss fight. Coming in two phases and likely the most spectacular fights we've had yet, Version 3.2 is a major moment in Genshin Impact's history.

New characters: Nahida and Layla

Nahida is the clear prize this update for character collectors.

Version 3.2 also comes with two new characters, both earnable via wish banners during the update's run time.

The first is Nahida, the Dendro Archon and catalyst user. Nahida'selemental skill can be tapped or held for aiming mode. Holding marks enemies, and when marked enemies are hit with the skill, a massive chained damage effect hits all marked enemies for loads of damage. Nahida's Elemental skill can also grab collectable materials out in the world, which sould make collecting resources much easier.

As for her elemental burst, Nahida expands a special field around her. This provides a series of buffs to Nahida’s powers depending on the elemental alignment of your party, so you'll need to build your team carefully if you want to make the most out of the character.

Then you've got Layla, a four-star Cryo sword user who makes up a major part of this udpate.

Layla's elemental skill creates a shield around you active character. This shield generates night stars over time. When you have four stars, they shoot out and hit nearby enemies. Each time a star is created, the shield strength is increased too, making it a great mix of offence and defence.

As for Layla's elemental burst, you put out a turret, which shoots out stars at enemies whenever you generate a star using the elemental skill shield. When this is places down and the shield is up, you'll be showing down additional damage on enemies you're fighting.

Version 3.2 character banners

As a four star, Layla should be relatively easy to get for all players!

Version 3.2 character banners are split into two phases:

Phase 1: Nahida and Yoimiya as five star characters

Phase 2: Yae Miko and Tartagula / Childe as five star characters, with Layla as a featured four star

Version 3.2 events

Livestream codes

6SP942Z3XVWH

KS6QL3YJFCWM

GS6RLKGKWUER

Version 3.2 release date

As for, there are several to look forward to:: A pokemon-style monster collector, where you go out and capture certain fungi enemies in Sumeru, train them up, name them, and send them out into combat trails for primo gems and other useful rewards.: A series of combat and puzzle challenges that has you either take out certain enemies or navigate obsticles to collect coins.: A series of combat challenges against elemental cube world bosses, with difficulty modifiers availabel for those who want additional rewards: Travel the world and take pictures of set locations.: Players can now shared Serentea Pot codes, allowing you to copy player-built Tea Pots to use for yourself.In the Genshin Impact version 3.2 livestream, three sets ofwere revealed! These expire in 24 hours, so be sure to redeem them quickly!