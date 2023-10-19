The best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build, Artifacts, and F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build gives your team a powerful DPS character who excels at dishing out extra damage with his exceptional critical hit capacity.

Putting together a Wriothesley build presents an unbalanced challenge, though. He has plenty of Artifacts that suit him, but as a catalyst user, Wriothesley's weapon choices aren't quite so numerous.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley

Genshin Impact Wriothesley build – The basics

Wriothesley does two things: apply Cryo and hit really hard. His abilities center on dealing damage with his enhanced normal and charged attacks and then dealing even more damage thanks to his high critical damage modifier. Wriothesley has critical damage as his bonus stat, so by the time you hit level 71, he gets a roughly 80 percent critical damage boost just from being himself.

A good Wriothesley build bumps those numbers up even further and raises his critical hit rate, so you land the heavy hits more often.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley build – Best weapon

Wriothesley’s best weapon is, unsurprisingly, his signature catalyst Cashflow Supervision. Its 48 attack stat rivals Skyward Atlas as the strongest catalyst, but better still is its secondary stat, which raises the user’s critical hit rate. Cashflow Supervision’s passive skill raises the equipping character’s attack by at least 16 percent. Normal attack damage increases by 16 percent and charged attack damage by 14 percent when the user’s HP increases or decreases, and the effect stacks three times. Wriothesley’s skill consumes his HP and restores it, so you’ll be getting this buff pretty often.

Wanderer’s Tulaytullah’s Remembrance catalyst is a solid alternative that does almost the same thing. It increases critical damage instead of critical rate, and the passive skill buffs normal attack power and speed by a respectable amount. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a decent option if you have a spare, as it raises critical hit rate and grants the user an elemental damage buff.

Your 4-star options are rather more limited. Blackcliffe Agate works well enough, thanks to its secondary that buffs critical damage and a passive that raises your attack. The Dodoco Tales event weapon also fits pretty well, since its skill buffs normal and charged attacks.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley build – Best Artifacts

Wriothesley benefits the most from the Marechaussee Hunter set, though you have a few other choices to mix and match if you want to experiment.

Two-piece effect: Increases charged attack damage by 15 percent

Four-piece effect: Raises the user’s critical hit rate by 12 percent for five seconds and stacks three times

Most of Wriothesley’s damage comes from his normal attacks, but after you unlock his second passive talent, his charged attacks become more powerful as well.

If you just want to focus on Wriothesley’s critical rate, consider the Berserker set. This one is a good choice for the early game, when you have access to fewer Artifact Domains.

Two-piece effect: Raises critical rate by 12 percent

Four-piece effect: Critical rate increases by an additional 24 percent when HP drops below 70 percent

Depending on your team setup, you could get away with a Blizzard Strayer set as well.

Two-piece effect: Increases Cryo damage by 15 percent

Four-piece effect: Critical rate increases by 20 percent when attacking an opponent afflicted with Cryo and by an additional 20 percent if that opponent is frozen

Finally is Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, which trades energy for higher attack and normal attack damage. Wriothesley’s burst is nice, but not essential, so the tradeoff doesn’t really harm him.

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 18 percent

Four-piece effect: If the user casts an elemental skill with 15 energy or more, they lose 15 energy and gain a 50 percent buff to normal and charged attacks for 10 seconds

Wriothesley Artifact stats

Wriothesley’s Artifact stats are pretty straightforward thanks to how Genshin Impact distributes stats among Artifact types.

Sands: Attack

Goblet: Attack or Cryo damage

Circlet: Critical damage or critical rate

All of those make for handy substats, and if you’re using the Shimenawa set, you may want to throw in energy recharge as well.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley F2P build

Wriothesley has a couple of free weapons that work pretty well with his unique setup. Flowing Purity is one, a craftable catalyst whose blueprint you pick up in Fontaine. Flowing Purity raises the user’s attack and provides an elemental damage bonus, a Bond of Life that raises HP for a time, and a further elemental damage bonus for reaching certain HP levels while the bond is active.

The 3-star Twin Nephrite should be your go-to choice for the early game. It increases the user’s critical rate, albeit by a small amount, and boosts their attack when they defeat an enemy.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley abilities overview

Wriothesley is excellent if you need a strong single-target DPS character. His attack multipliers are higher than pretty much everyone else’s in the game except for the claymore users, and even at level one, his charged attack multiplier is 150 percent. His actual attack stat might be slightly lower than Wanderer’s, Eula’s, and Ganyu’s, but those multipliers and Wriothesley’s exceptional critical damage mean he’s going to leave his mark when he hits.

His kit doesn’t get too complex aside from that. His skill applies a state where Wriothesley’s normal attacks consume HP and deal higher damage, and his charged attack restores HP. His second passive talent raises his charged attaack power even more, and his third passive talent provides an additional attack buff of up to 30 percent during his skill.

Wriothesley’s burst deals heavy Cryo damage in a small area and triggers an Ousia-aligned ice blade that deals extra damage. It’s not that impressive.

Should I pull for Wriothesley?

Wriothesley is good for two things: punching stuff real hard and applying Cryo everywhere. As the sole Cryo catalyst user in Genshin Impact, he’s the most reliable way to spread ice around if you don’t have Ayaka. However, he’s also a greedy DPS who triggers elemental reactions, but isn’t designed to set them up. If you don’t run him with Fischl, Xingqiu, Yelan, or Raiden Shogun, you won’t get the full benefit of all that Cryo.

