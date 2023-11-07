Genshin Impact Charlotte materials for ascension and talents

Picking up Genshin Impact Charlotte materials takes you across Fontaine and into the domain of a challenging new boss.

Most of Charlotte's items are standard fare, things you can pick up across Fontaine's Court and Liffey regions. Her talent boss drop takes more effort, though, as it only comes from the new Narwhal weekly boss that caps off the Fontaine story.

Charlotte is, as of the 4.2 update, the only character who uses this particular talent drop, though Furina's comes from the same boss. Make sure to plan ahead so you have plenty of what you need if you plan on leveling both characters.

Genshin Impact Charlotte materials

Charlotte ascension materials

This is what you need for Charlotte to reach level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Meshing Gear, 3 Beryl Conch 20,000 40 3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Meshing Gear, 10 Beryl Conch, 2 Tourbillon Device 40,000 50 6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Mechanical Spur Gear, 20 Beryl Conch, 4 Tourbillon Device 60,000 60 3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Mechanical Spur Gear, 30 Beryl Conch, 8 Tourbillon Device 80,000 70 6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 45 Beryl Conch, 12 Tourbillon Device 100,000 80 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 60 Beryl Conch, 20 Tourbillon Device 120,000

Shivada Cryo gemstones drop from a lot of bosses, though you won't find any in Fontaine itself, at least not yet. Your best bets are the Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis - both of which are in Mondstadt - Bathysmal Vishap, Primo Geovishap, Perpetual Mechanical Array, Maguu Kenki, and Sumeru's Aeonblight Drake. Weekly bosses drop them as well, including the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses. That's a lot of options, but if you're just farming for Cryo stones, we recommend focusing on the easiest one, the Cryo Regisvine.

Beryl Conch is a local speciality in Fontaine, specifically the Court of Fontaine region. That's the area near where you first arrive and around the capital city. Consider bringing Lyney along for the ride if you have him, as his passive talent points out Fontaine specialties on the map.

Gear items drop from Meka enemies in Fontaine. It's pretty much impossible not to run into one of these, though if you're struggling to find some, make sure to check the Liffey region in the north.

Finally is the Tourbillon Device, a boss drop from the Experimental Field Generator in the Liffey Region. This boss is near the research lab ruins and along one of the paths where you find Subdetection Units.

Charlotte ascension materials totals

If you want to see what that all adds up to, it looks like this:

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

9 Shivada Jade Fragment

9 Shivada Jade Chunk

18 Meshing Gear

30 Mechanical Spur Gear

36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

46 Tourbillon Device

168 Beryl Conch

420,000 Mora

Charlotte materials for talents

Charlotte's talents grow stronger with these items.