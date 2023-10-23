Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit farming locations

Finding the Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit locations is a bit more straightforward than some other Fontaine specialties. Unlike tracking down Lumitoile underwater or even Sumeru’s special beetle in the underground, Fontaine’s mechanized critters are just sort of there, waiting for you to pick them up. True to their nature as human-made creations, Subdetection Units haunt ruined buildings and machinery, so you won't find them flittering about in Fontaine's wilds.

Once you've got your Ascension materials in order, check out our Genshin Impact Wriothesley build guide to make sure you're putting them to good use.

Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit locations

Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit locations – West

The Subdetection Units in the Liffey region’s western half are the easiest to find. Start with the Statue of the Seven, and look around. There’s a handful on each level of the busted tower, including some around the railing where you may have encountered a reporter and researcher.

Head west when you’re finished, and grab the small cluster on the hill overlooking the waterfall. Your next stop is the device on a small islet surrounded by Fatui, where you might have visited if you were picking up Lumitoile.Defeat or outrun the Fatui, and then head north.

You can collect the two Subdetection Units outside the tower, and while it looks like the remaining two are inside the tower, locked behind the In Search of Lost Time quest, they’re actually just outside. Head behind the tower on the right side to find them.

Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit locations – East

Most of your aboveground Subdetection Units are in the region’s eastern half. The ones circled in the image above are underground in the research facility you visit during the Treacherous Light of the Depths guide. There’s no fast way to get back underwater to find them, though you can dive in from the lake’s eastern waypoint and arrive without much hassle.

For the others, start at the Statue of the Seven, and grab the few Units to your southwest. Fast travel to the central waypoint, and weave your way around the levels of the ruined building to pick up all the Units here. A handful are outside the walls on the slope facing the lake. Keep following the ruined path to the west, and scoop up the Subdetection Units at the next blown-out building.

Your final stop is at the broken bridge’s southern side.

Genshin Impact Subdetection Unit locations – North

The units in the northern half are a bit more scattered. A sizeable number of them in the center and the west are underground – part of the Road to the Singularity quest and at the bottom of the Fortress of Meripode, respectively.

For the others, we’re starting at the central waypoint. Travel south, and grab the ones by the bridge. Use the northern waypoint to reach the Units in that area that aren’t underground.

Travel to the new research center’s headquarters for the next Units. Most of these are outside the northern entrance, except one, which is above it on a broken piece of stonework.

Then, head north for the random ones in the lab remains up in the hills – under balconies, near machinery, all the usual places the Subdetection Units lurk.

There’s a collection of them near the northern tower as well and a small collection of them in the east by the riverbank.