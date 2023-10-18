Genshin Impact Road to the Singularity guide and tips

The Genshin Impact Road to the Singularity quest sends you underground on a strange journey into the unethical pastimes of Fontaine’s more eccentric researchers. At the end of the road is a chunk of Mysterious Ore, which you’ll need for making Arkhium Stock, alongside the usual selection of Primogems and EXP items.You’ll also learn the basics of Liffey region puzzles, including how to use energy transfer devices

Genshin Impact Road to the Singularity

How to start Road to the Singularity in Genshin Impact

You can start Road to the Singularity as soon as you set foot in Fontaine, no Archon Quests required. Travel to the Liffey region, home of the Lumitoile local speciality for Neuvillette. Swim to the north shore, and follow the road north until it forks to the right. Follow that fork, and enter the cave. You’ll hear a strange voice and meet an even stranger person after taking the lift down.

You'll face several Clockwork Meka during this quest, so consider bringing a shielder or healer or at least several meals to help restore health and buff your attack.

Operate the Energy Transfer terminal

Interact with the terminal to change views. You’ll be looking out through one of the energy points and can focus on another nearby energy point to change perspectives again. Look at the one over the sealed door, then look down at the active battery. Use the action button to absorb its energy, and then look back at the other battery. Use the action button to activate that one, leave the energy transfer view, and interact with the terminal to open the cage door.

Repeat the process to free the Traveler, and move forward through the newly-opened tunnel.

Shut off all valves

The next step is fairly straightforward. Descend through the vertical chamber, and interact with each valve until you shut the steam off. At the chamber’s bottom, place the portable energy device near the cage to open it and obtain the missing valve wheel. The door opens once all the valves are off, and a Clockwork Meka appears. Defeat it.

Find a way to open the sealed door

The next puzzle involves a bit more work. Activate the device to rotate and move the pistons attached to the clockwork gears. Your goal is aligning the pistons when they turn green. The one on the left is a tester of sorts. Rotate it so it fits in the missing spot, and turn your attention to the one on the right.

Move the gear in place, and rotate until the right piston is horizontally aligned. Stop the gears, and move them back. Rotate the gears again until the left piston is horizontally aligned, and move the gears back again. Rotate them once more, and the two will slot into place.

Continue exploring

The next chamber has several Clockwork Meka, but only a few attack at first. Defeat them, then drop down the gap in the edge of the golden floor. There’s another, simpler piston puzzle down here. Make sure your party is healed before interacting with the terminal near the locked door. The rest of the Meka will attack once you use the terminal, and then the door opens after you defeat them all.

Talk to Kuisel and defeat Coutrot

The next lift takes you to Kuisel, who then reveals his true name and attacks with yet another Meka. It's a pretty standard fight, though the Meka moves quickly. Defeat the pair to end the quest. Make sure to grab your Mysterious Ore before leaving.

If you need some extra Primogems for upcoming banners, head over to our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer and our Genshin Impact banners list to see who's up next.