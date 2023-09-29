Genshin Impact Lumitoile locations and Lumitoile farming tips

Tracking down the Genshin Impact Lumitoile locations takes you to the far north of Fontaine and into the Liffey region’s depths. Efficient farming takes quite a bit of teleporting, so it’s a good idea to lay the groundwork by activating all nearby waypoints during your first run.

If you rolled Nevillette but haven’t reached Fontaine yet, you're in luck. A few waypoints unlock automatically, and you can explore the region and swim underwater without reaching a certain Adventure Rank or completing Archon Quests.

And if you're after some tips for how to use the magistrate, check out our Genshin Impact Neuvillette build.

Genshin Impact Lumitoile locations

Lumitoile locations – West shore

After the 4.1 update, you should be able to quickly access the Liffey region via a waypoint that’s automatically unlocked. It’s just to the northeast of the Echoes of Deep Tides Domain on the southern shore of the region’s lake and puts you right near a Statue of the Seven, which you can use for future farming runs.

There’s a small collection of five Lumitoile just to your east, so glide down from the Statue of the Seven and grab them before moving on.

The next point is west of the Statue. You can get there the first time by traveling along the road, which spits you out near two Fatui camps. Cross the river near the waterfall, and travel along the road until you reach another waypoint. You can use this to reach the nearby Lumitoile quicker next time. Make sure you’re ready for battle, though. The Fatui will have respawned by the time you come back for more Lumitoile.

Drop down from the waypoint to the coast, and collect the Lumitoile there.

Lumitoile locations – East shore

Cross the lake, and activate the waypoint on the eastern shore. Head southeast along the shore, ignoring or fighting the Fatui Operatives, and grab the Lumitoile littering the path as you go. The interactive map shows them as below the water’s surface, but they’re really not. Take a right at the ruined bridge, and check the coast for three more Lumitoile.

The interactive map and, if you have Lyney in your party, the in-game map show a resource or two underwater near the bit of land with three Hydro devices on it, but it seems like that might be a glitch. I couldn’t find them, and then the in-game marker disappeared when I picked up some mint.

Anyway, head back to the waypoint up the coast again, and then travel north along the shore, scooping up Lumitoile as you go. Activate the waypoint on the northern shore, and keep scouring the coast for more Lumitoile.

The next set of Lumitoile is a bit trickier to find.

Lumitoile locations – Underwater

Activate the underwater waypoints in the Liffey region during your first run to make subsequent farming trips more efficient.

Roughly half of the underwater Lumitoile are clinging to the metal ruins you’ll swim across, so they’re a bit more difficult to spot at first. Some in the southern-most areas are just on the lake bed, but a general rule is that, if there’s metal nearby, the Lumitoile is probably on it.

For this section, dive in from the waypoint on the western shore. Start at the top of the tower – grab the Hydroculus if you haven’t already – and work your way down. You’ll see the telltale sparkles as you descend, and you might want to disable the spotlights on the tower first if you have trouble avoiding them.

Go back to the waypoint, and repeat the process for the next sections.

Use the waypoints in the middle of the lakebed to pick up the rest, and grab the final one from the entrance to the Fortress of Meropede.

Speaking of the Fortress, there's a strip of Lumitoile at what looks like the same depth as the fortress, but under the eastern shore's waypoint. I haven't actually figured out how to get there yet, though it may be tied to a story quest.