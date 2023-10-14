Finding all the Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore locations takes you around Fontaine’s Liffey region, into the depths, and through some of the area’s world quests. You can find most of these without even progressing in Fontaine's Archon quests, though one is at the end of a very long world quest.

We've listed htem as we found them, but you can grab the Mysterious Ore in any order. Once you're done, the Ore will turn into Arkhium Stock automatically.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore – Experimental Field Generator

This one is the easiest to grab. You can start from the southwestern Statue of the Seven, travel east, and stop at the arena with the Experimental Field Generator. Climb the northern wall – you can get by without alerting the boss – and grab the Ore. It’s just sitting there in the open.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore – Eastern Hilichurl Camp

The Hilichurl camp with a giant robot in the middle is home to another easily-obtained Ore. Climb the arm, or use the nearby bubble traversal to reach it without climbing.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore – Laboratory Ruins

While you’re in the area, travel northwest to the lab ruins. Use the bubbles to reach the highest water cube, the one with the waypoint, and dive into it. Grab one of the jellyfish. Use it to break this rock formation with the blur cracks. Underneath is another Mysterious Ore

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore – Thorny Cyst

Here’s one you probably wouldn’t know existed otherwise. Travel to the Liffey region’s western waterfall, near the Fatui camp where you can pick up a few Lumitoile for your Neuvillette build. Dive into the deeper water, and follow the tunnel to its end. Make sure to pick up one of the jellyfish, as you’ll need it for the upcoming battle.

You eventually reach an open chamber with a massive cyst inside. This cyst poisons the water around it, and you’ll take damage every second while you’re in the room. Use the sparkling clusters of fish to restore your health, and use your jellyfish attack on the cyst’s glowing nodules.

These start releasing enemies, which you should deal with in the same way. Eventually, popping nodules and defeating enemies reduces the cyst’s health until it explodes and leaves behind a chunk of Mysterious Ore.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore – Treacherous Light of the Depths

Travel to the lake east of the Experimental Field Generator, and dive down at the easternmost point. The Treacherous Light of the Depths quest triggers at the bottom of the tunnel, and you’ll find the Mysterious Ore once you finish up underwater.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore – Road to the Singularity

Heat to the waypoint at Liffey’s central beach – another Lumitoile hotspot – and follow the road north. Take a right, and enter the cave to trigger the Road to the Singularity quest. You’ll find another Mysterious Ore once you finish.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Ore – Meropide Fortress

Grabbing the last Mysterious Ore takes a lot of time and some effort. It’s tucked away at the bottom of the fortress, and while you can reach the area at any point, the spot where the Ore lies is at the end of the Unfinished Comedy quest.

If you're wondering what to do next, check out our Genshin Impact Arkhium Stock guide.

And if you need some Primogems for upcoming banners, head over to our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer and our Genshin Impact banners list to see who's up next.