Genshin Impact Sumeru weapons: How to get forgable weapons blueprints

Genshin Impact has a new selection of craftable weapons added to the game, thanks to new side quests added with the 3.0 Sumeru update. However, you’ll not be able to wander over to the blacksmith and just craft them. Instead, each weapon blueprint requires you to complete a unique quest hidden around the new zone to obtain it.

To save you from scouring the world and wasting time, we’ve written this guide on how to craft all Sumeru weapons. This includes how to get the Forest Regalia, Sapwood Blade, King’s Squire, Moon Piercer, and Fruit of Fulfilment.

How to unlock Sumeru weapon blueprints

Each Sumeru weapon can only be crafted if you own its associated tale, which are rewards from completing certain side quests out in the world for an item called Stories of You and the Aranara. The tale you need for each weapon can be found below:

Forest Regalia ( Greatsword) : Tale of the Forest King

( Greatsword) : Tale of the Forest King Sapwood Blade ( Sword ) : Tale of the Desert

( Sword ) : Tale of the Desert King’s Squire ( Bow ) : Tale of the King’s Squire

( Bow ) : Tale of the King’s Squire Moon Piercer ( Polearm ) : Tale of the Moonlight

( Polearm ) : Tale of the Moonlight Fruit of Fulfilment ( Catalyst ) : Tale of the Portent

How to get Stories of You and the Aranara

There are five quests you must complete to collect all five copies of Stories of You and the Aranara. However, before you can complete any of them, you’ll need to complete the quest: The World of Aranara, which you’ll pick up naturally as you progress through the story in Sumeru.

One quest that grants a Stories of You and the Aranara is Varuna Gatha. This starts with an NPC down the South East road from the Yasna Monument, or south West of the nearby archon statue.

(see circled) Location of Yaruna Gatha quest in Sumeru!

Vimana Agama is another quest you’ll want to pick up for a weapon tale. The NPC that kicks this off can be found North East of the archon statue near the Devantaka Mountain.

(see circled) Location of Vimana Agama quest in Sumeru.

You’ll also want to head to the archon statue East of Gandharva Ville. Just north of it, the side quest Agnihotra Sutra can be found. You’re looking for a group of three NPCs standing alongside a dirt road.

(See circled) Location of the Agnihotra Sutra quest.

Finally, two quests that grant Stories of You and the Aranara come from the same quest chain titled Aranyaka (specially, part 2 and part 4). To start this quest chain, you’ll need to head down the road south of Sumeru city until you reach a four-way crossroads. Here, you’ll find an NPC fighting off enemies. They kick off the first quest in the Aranyaka chain.

(see circled) Location of the initial Aranyaka world quest in Sumeru.

Where do I trade Stories of You and Aranara?

So you’ve gotten all five copies of Stories of You and Aranara! Now, you’ll want to enter the dream tree. You can access it just north of the archon statue near Vanarana.

Once you’re in the dream world, head East towards the black tree symbol on your map. There, you’ll find an NPC called Aravinay. With your Stories of You and Aranara, you can trade each of them for a different tale. With all five tales, you’ll be able to head to the blacksmith and make each of the new Sumeru weapons!

That concludes our guide on how to get all craftable Sumeru weapon blueprints in Genshin Impact. For more Genshin Impact guides, check out our pieces on how to get the End of the Line bow, as well as our best Collei build!