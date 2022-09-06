Genshin Impact Vimana Agama quest walkthrough and tips

The Genshin Impact Vimana Agama quest is another lengthy world quest introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0, this time taking you into the depths of Devantaka Mountain to uncover one of the causes behind the forest’s illness. This quest is part of the Dream Nursery world quest chain, and it opens several new underground areas for exploration. Even if you aren’t interested in the lore, progressing the quest is the only way to obtain some Dendroculus.

Vimana Agama quest - How do you start Vimana Agama?

Vimana Agama unlocks after you complete Woodland Encounter and World of Aranara. It’s part of the much bigger Aranyaka quest that includes Varuna Gatha, and you need to finish it to bring Rana’s saga to a close.

Once you obtain the Utsava Festival notebook, open it and browse the tabs in the first category. Vimana Agama has a brief description, and you can track the quest to get the first location.

Head to Devantaka Mountain, speak with Ararycan and investigate the quest areas before going inside the giant Ruin Golem. The path you take is essentially the same as if you’re farming Rukkhashava Mushrooms, and it’s much easier to navigate if you already activated the Four-Leaf Sigils.

Either way, follow the path of the branches until you reach a new teleport waypoint marker at the top of the cavern. Then zip over to the “suspicious” researcher using another Sigil.

Once you finish chatting with Jazari, the researcher, and discover his true intentions, head to Port Ormos as instructed. Royinjan, the antique dealer you need to find, is right near the central teleport waypoint, but he wants rather a lot for the device you need.

You can bargain with Royinjan to bring the price down, but Jazari is fated to spend a significant chunk of his money. Royinjan won’t take less than 445,000 Mora for the device, and it turns out to be a fake anyway.

Vimana Agama quest – Royinjan’s Chapter

Travel to Vimana Village as directed, and head to the secret base at the quest marker. Aracyan teaches you a new song to help move past the Vamadha. Play it on your lyre, then strike the Vamadha with your weapon, and head inside.

There’s nothing of much interest in the cave, so once you’ve finished exploring, continue on with the quest and dig up the first device. Leave the base and speak with Amadhiah to progress.

Vimana Agama quest – Linga

The next step takes you back to Devantaka Mountain and a flooded cave on the northern edge, near where you drop off for Nilotpala Lotus farming. Follow the quest marker and, once you enter the smaller cavern with a Seelie in front of you, interact with the Seelie. Its Court is at the top of the cavern near a Dendro barrier.

Hop off the platform and glide into the small room at the top of the busted stairs to find the second one. The barrier disappears once the second Seelie reaches its Court, and you can interact with the device to lower the main cavern’s water level.

Continue moving forward, play your new rhythm near another Vamadha, and then you end up in a room with several Dendro-sealed blocks. Grab a Dendrograna and destroy the blocks, then activate the Dendro pillars, lower the water level, and grab the device piece from the central cavern.

You can use Pyro on the small monuments to unseal the Ruin Hunter if you want an extra fight and some more treasure.

After clearing the area, there’s an alternate path at the top left of the main cavern that leads outside and connects to one of the Aranara in Culinary Dream, so be sure to check that out. Culinary Dream is a much shorter set of quests, but you need to complete all three subquests to finish Aranyaka.

Vimana Agama quest – Yoni

The final device piece is in the first cave under Devantaka, past where the Rukkhashava are. Teleport to the new waypoint at the top of the cavern, then follow the quest marker, grab a Dendrograna again, and smash the Dendro block obstructing the path.

On the other side is a Withering Zone. Deal with the branches, defeat the Fungi that appear, and destroy the tumor as usual. Your reward is the final device piece.

Vimana Agama quest – Jazari’s Chapter and Energy Block puzzles

Head back to the waypoint at the top of the cavern, and speak with Jazari before entering the Ruin Golem. At the bottom of the chamber is a rogue Ruin Sentinel. Defeat it, and then place the Energy Blocks in the nearby pillars.

The tutorial says you may not need to activate them all, but it’s a bit misleading. You absolutely do need to activate each pillar in this and the upcoming two puzzles.

The mid-level puzzle is a bit more involved. This time, you have three doors, each requiring a different number of Energy Blocks, and four pillars to activate. The pillars do all need to be active at the end of the puzzle, but the doors don’t need to stay active.

Your goal is getting enough blocks to open the door that requires three, so you can work your way backwards.

Explore a bit behind each door to find some lore scrolls and a Remarkable Chest.

Grab the first block, open the door that requires one, then remove the block from the active pillar. Take the block from the first door again, and open the second door. Repeat the process again for the third, final door. With the pillar behind the final door active, remove the blocks from the third door, and start activating the previous pillars.

Once they’re all active, head up to the top floor for a much more streamlined version of this puzzle. Grab the extra Energy Block from the side that’s active, put it in the inactive pillar, and then prepare for a fight with a Black Serpent Knight.

Speak with Jazari when that’s finished to briefly take control of the now-active Ruin Golem. Try attacking three times, and then after the third time, the Golem will raise its arm, only to have it fall off and open a new cave.

Vimana Agama quest – Dev Delver Chapter

The final chapter is comparatively straightforward, but includes more combat. Make sure to heal your party before heading inside the new cave.

There, you need to find and defeat three groups of Abyss Mages. Each group includes two. Be prepared to face Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, and Electro Mages. Dendro is fairly effective against all three, so consider bringing the Dendro Traveler or Collei along for these fights.

Make sure you have a Cryo character in your party, and then climb into the device. Another fight triggers, this time against an Abyss Lecter that puts up an Electro shield towards the end of the battle.

After defeating the Lecter, the quest finally comes to an end. Make sure to take your new story back to the Aranara near the Tree of Dreams to unlock a new Sumeru weapon blueprint.

If you're after something a bit more relaxing after all that, head back to Port Ormos for some fishing and a shot at acquiring the new End of the Line bow in exchange for your haul.