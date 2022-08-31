If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Dropping a line

Genshin Impact: End of the Line bow — upgrade materials, ascension materials, and fishing spots

A new fishing weapon has been added to Genshin. Here's how to get it!
Guide by Connor Makar
Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru fishing NPC who sells End of the Line

End of the Line is a new bow added to Genshin Impact with the gigantic version 3.0 update, requiring a good amount of fishing in the new zone of Sumeru in order to secure the fancy new weapon. To get your hands on End of the Line you’ll need to know fishing spots for Peach of the Deep Waves, Lazurite Axe Marlin and Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin.

So, to help you secure the End of the Line bow as fast as possible, we’ve written this guide taking you through who sells the bow, what fish you need to get it, where the best fishing spots are, and more.

Speaking of bows, check out the Collei gameplay trailer!

How do I get the End of the Line bow?

To get the End of the Line bow, you need to go and talk to Loumelat in Port Ormos. They can be found overlooking the water on the west side of the area.

Fishing NPC location in Genshin Impact 3.0m Sumeru
If you've made it to the port, all you need to do is head north to meet the NPC in question.

This NPC supplies several supplies relevant to fishers in Sumeru, including the End of the Line bow and Sugerdew Bait which you’ll need to catch the fish you’ll need to buy the bow.

In order to buy the End of the Line bow, you need to provide the following fish:

  • 4 Peach of the Deep Waves
  • 16 Lazurite Axe Marlin
  • 16 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

In order to buy the Sugerdew bait you need to catch those fish, you’ll need:

  • 1 Sumeru Rose
  • 1 Halla Fruit

Where is the best fishing spot?

Great fishing spot in Genshin Impact Sumeru
If you see this swirling water, you've found a fishing spot.

You can find fishing spots all over Sumeru that can contain the fish you need for the End of the Line Bow, but our pick for the best one has to be in Mawtiyima Forest north of the map. For an exact location, refer to the image below.

Great fishing spot circled on the map in Genshin Impact version 3.0
There are plenty of fishing spots in watery areas across Sumeru, but this is our pick for the best.

This single fishing spot can have all three different fish types you need in it, plus it’s right by a quick travel beacon so you don't have to venture too far.

End of the Line — what does it do?

The End of the Line bow comes with Energy Recharge as its secondary stat, which is important on main and Sub-DPS characters who get a lot of value out of their elemental skill.

In addition, it comes with the Net Snapper special effect. This Triggers the Flowrider effect after using an Elemental Skill, which deals 80% ATK as area of effect damage upon hitting an opponent with an attack. Flowrider will be removed after 15s or after causing 3 instances of AoE DMG.

These both make this bow a brilliant AoE DPS bow. Slapping it on Collei is a great idea for those who can’t get the optimal weapon, but honestly any bow user you use actively will make good use of the End of the Line.

End of the Line — ascension materials

In regards to upgrade materials, you’ll need to gather the following material to fully ascend the weapon:

  • 3 x Echo of Scorching Might
  • 9x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might
  • 9x Dream of Scorching Might
  • 4x Olden Days of Scorching Might
  • 15x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus
  • 18x Dormant Fungal Nucleus
  • 27x Robust Fungal Nucleus
  • 10x Fungal Spores
  • 15x Luminescent Pollen
  • 18x Crystaline Cyst Dust
  • 150,000 x Mora

That concludes our guide on the End of the Line bow in Genshin Impact! For more Genshin Impact 3.0 guides, check out our builds for Collei and Tighnari!

