Genshin Impact Rukkashava Mushroom locations and Rukkashava farming tips

Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushroom locations are a bit tricky to find and incorporate into a proper farming route. Rukkhashava Mushroom is a Sumeru local speciality and not unlike Genshin Impact 3.0’s version of Violetgrass. They’re in far-flung places throughout the region, sometimes in clusters of very few ‘shrooms, but you need Rukkhashava Mushroom for more than just maximizing your Collei build. Along with being an ascension material, the mushrooms turn up in several Sumeru recipes, so plan on doing a fair bit of Rukkhashava Mushroom farming while you’re in Sumeru.

What is Rukkhashava Mushroom for in Genshin Impact?

Rukkhashava Mushroom is primarily a Collei ascension material. Like other local speciality ascension materials, you need 168 Rukkhashava Mushroom to get her to level 90 and maximize your Collei build, so expect to run these farming routes several times.

Even if you don’t use Collei, you may want to stock up on the mushroom for making Sumeru cuisine. The mushrooms show up in:

Mushroom Hodgepodge

Forest Watcher’s Choice

Potato Boat

Tandoori Roast Chicken

Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushroom locations

Rukkhashava Mushroom locations are essentially confined to Sumeru’s four corners. Most require some prep work for easy farming. Most of the mushrooms in northern Mawtiyima Forest are easier to get if you’ve activated the Leaf Sigils there first, and the same goes for the underground Devantaka mushrooms.

Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Mawtiyima Forest

The mushrooms in the forest’s southern section are mostly on the ground, with a few in the underground pathway leading to the Electro Regisvine. The northern section’s Rukkhashava Mushrooms are mostly under the blue caps of the giant tree-like mushrooms.

Not shown on HoYoverse’s interactive map is a small cluster of mushrooms under the hill with the tower, which we’ve marked with the giant red circle.

Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Devantaka Mountain

These are all underground, and you can take the pathway next to the giant robot to get started. Make sure to activate the Leaf Sigils the first time you visit to make future farming trips easier.

Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Vanarana

Vanarana has a few small clusters dotted around the place. The eastern two are above ground. The western ones are in a cave under the hill.

The southern cluster is underground along the path you take to unlock the Jungle of Inverted Dreams Domain.

Far to the west near the desert is a small, deep cave with two more mushrooms at the bottom. One Rukkhashava Mushroom is also outside the Jadeplume Terrorshroom arena.

Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Apam Woods

Apam Woods has two large clusters of Rukkhashava Mushrooms, with two single ‘shrooms in between and some more underground, in a cave east of the Tower of Pride domain entrance.

Other Rukkhashava Mushroom locations

You can purchase five Rukkhashava Mushroom from Farbod in Gandharva Ville, and there’s one under Gandha Hill. Follow the cave north of Gandharva Ville to reach that one.

Rukkhashava Mushroom farming tips

Farming these mushrooms is more time consuming than farming most materials, so bear that in mind when deciding to go gathering. Like other local specialties, these take two real-world days to respawn, and unlike some local specialties, you can’t actually grow these yourself in the Sereniea Pot.

Rukkhashava Mushroom farming in Mawtiyima Forest

Start from the forest’s Statue of the Seven and head north, collecting the mushrooms on the ground. Most of the ones on the ground are near larger blue mushrooms.

Teleport to the northwestern waypoint, drop down, and gather the ‘shrooms on the ground level, and then use the Leaf Sigils to get some elevation and make collecting the Rukkhashava Mushrooms at the top of the giant stalks easier.

Teleport to the southwestern waypoint, drop down, and enter the cave. You’ll find a handful of mushrooms under the cliff with the tower, at the end of the pathway.

Rukkhashava Mushroom farming in Devantaka

Teleport to the southeastern waypoint overlooking Port Ormos, and enter the cave near the giant robot. The Rukkhashava Mushrooms here are all above the ground level, on the moss-covered rocky platforms suspended throughout the cavern. Use the Leaf Sigils to make traversal easier.

Rukkhashava Mushroom farming in Apam Forest

Most of the mushrooms on the western riverbank are around the waypoint, though there is one at the base of the tree. Check around the waypoint itself and the platforms around it, then use the mushroom to reach the higher platform, where you find another Rukkhashava near a Dendrogranum. Drop down to the platform in front of you to find half a dozen Rukkhashava and another two on a smaller platform nearby.

Teleport to the southeastern Apam Woods waypoint, and gather the mushrooms around the marker. Use the mushroom to gain some height, but instead of climbing the trunk, glide around and land on the platform. Collect the Rukkhashava Mushrooms, and use the nearby Leaf Sigil to get one more a bit further away.

Teleport back to that waypoint, use the mushroom again, and pass between the trunk and the branch. Use the Leaf Sigil to move to the tree further ahead, and then start gathering Rukkhashava Mushroom and continuing to climb higher.

Rukkhashava Mushroom farming in Vanarana

The Terrorshroom and western spots are fairly straightforward. Just travel to the location and grab the ‘shrooms. The central ones are a bit trickier. For the eastern Rukkhashava Mushroom, teleport to the eastern waypoint, and climb the hollowed log. The two mushrooms are inside. Enter the cave there and follow it to the other side of the hill to grab the other one. This takes awhile, so if you have any characters who reduce stamina consumption, it might be worth adding them to your party.

Make sure to grab the Seelie while you’re there the first time. Its court is on the other side of the impassable branches.

If you're wondering how to fit the new Dendro archer into your party setup, check out our recommendations for the best Collei team comps. Keep a thought for the upcoming Genshin Impact characters as well to see how they might fit, and make sure to redeem any active Genshin Impact codes because everyone loves freebies.