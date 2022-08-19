The best Genshin Impact Collei team comps

The best Genshin Impact Collei teams are designed to reduce Dendro resistance and generate powerful elemental reactions with the new element introduced in Genshin version 3.0. Collei is a sub-DPS, but she's a strong one who can potentially whittle even the most formidable of foes down with her skills and burst. And since Dendro has multiple branching reactions, the possibilities are even greater than with your usual sub-DPS.

What is the best Genshin Impact Collei team comp?

Collei is a multipurpose character designed to deal repeated Dendro damage with her burst and to generate the Sprout effect with her skill. She might not have Dendro as a secondary stat like Tighnari, but relatively short cooldown times and low energy requirements mean she can deal a significant amount of Dendro damage and set off several reactions.

And there’s plenty of Dendro reactions to choose from in Genshin Impact 3.0. HoYoverse added two base reactions and four that split depending on what element you use after the initial reaction. At this point, it seems like Quicken is the reaction that has the strongest potential. Quicken occurs when Electro and Dendro meet, and it increases the damage that Dendro and Electro deal as a result.

Hydro is also a strong pick since if you want to have a bit more fun with your reactions. It triggers Bloom, which creates Dendro cores. You can use Pyro on the cores to cause explosions or Electro to generate a set of homing arrows.

Collei elemental team

Collei

Zhongli

Fischl, Yae Miko, or Raiden Shogun

Yelan, Xingqiu, or Mona

Zhongli is the most important character in this setup (and the one you should pull for in the Genshin 3.0 banners if you don’t have him already and want to build a meta team). He’s the only way to reduce Dendro resistance, since the element doesn’t work with Swirl. The resistance debuff is also a smart way to lower resistance to other elements so the reactions Collei triggers are even more potent.

The ideal choice for an Electro character is one whose abilities remain active while they’re off the field. If you didn’t get Fischl during the Summer Fantasia event, she’s running alongside Collei in the first set of banners as well.

A tentative order of attacks for this build is using Collei’s skill, swapping to your Electro character and using their skill, then switching to Collei to use her Burst and trigger multiple Dendro hits

The same logic guides our Hydro choices. Mona is the best choice for speed, since she deals Hydro damage just by sprinting or using a normal attack, but Xingqiu is a strong second option. We’re tentatively ignoring the Pyro explosion on cores since we don’t know how much damage it might do. In addition to using Electro on the cores, you can continue using Hydro to generate more cores. Once more than five cores are on the field, they’ll explode and deal Dendro damage.

Collei F2P team

Collei

Xiangling

Barbara

Lisa

Collei’s F2P team is essentially the same as Tighnari’s F2P team. Lisa is a key member of this team since she can easily help trigger Quicken. Barbara functions like Mona in this setup and helps create Dendro cores through the Bloom reaction. If the core explosion damage is high enough, it may be worth sticking with Barbara for a bit and using her to generate cores until the effect ends.

Xiangling lets you experiment with burning, where you can fire off her burst, then use Collei’s burst for a lengthy period of continuous burning. You can also use Xiangling for burgeon, the explosion that happens when Pyro meets a Dendro core. Just bear in mind the explosion from burgeon can harm your character as well.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.