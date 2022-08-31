Genshin Impact Tree of Dreams and World of Aranara quest

Finding the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact isn’t quite as simple as just paying a visit to Vanarana, as the Sumeru tree introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0 is locked behind the World of Aranara quest. This is a world quest that spawns seemingly at random on the other side of Sumeru, and if you’ve only been following the main storyline, you might have missed it entirely. Finding the Tree of Dreams is absolutely worth your time, though. Not only does unlocking it coincide with finding the Vanarana Statue of the Seven, but you can exchange your Dendro Sigils for rewards including a Shrine of Depths key and weapon materials.

How do you start the World of Aranara quest in Genshin Impact?

World of Aranara is midway through the Aranyaka questline, which starts with Woodland Encounter near Gandharva Ville, along the western road leading out of the village. Here, you encounter Rana and, after saving her from monsters, head to Vimara Village with her and deal with a Withering Zone along the way.

A new quest, The Children of Vimara Village, opens once you arrive in the village. After some lengthy conversations, you end up starting Into the Woods, where you learn more about Rana and deal with yet more Withering Zones.

Finally is the Lost Child quest. There’s a battle against a Pyro Fatui agent at the end, so make sure to bring along at least one Hydro character to take down his shield.

How to unlock the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact and find the Vanarana Statue of the Seven

Once you regain control of the Traveler after the cutscenes end, head back to Vimara Village and speak with Rana’s grandfather to obtain a lyre. You’ll use this throughout Sumeru to interact with Phantasmal Gates and other constructs to solve puzzles and access Dendroculus, among other things.

Meanwhile, it’s finally time to start the World of Aranara quest. Hop in your Waverider and follow the quest markers north past Sumeru City, where you disembark and continue on foot. You might have already been to Vanarana before, but you have to follow the trail of blue quest markers to trigger the scripted conversations, or the quest won’t continue.

Play the lyre as directed at the Phantasmal Gates to start the next phase of the quest.

Genshin Impact Phantasmal Seed locations

The gate transports you to a world halfway between dreams and reality, where you need to collect 15 Phantasmal Seeds – glowing green objects that look like Dendro Crystalflies – within a set time to continue. Taking damage from enemies reduces the time available, but you can find shelter in the aura of certain flowers that keep enemies away.

You can also destroy these flowers to see where the seeds are located, but for this initial gate puzzle, you don’t really need to.

The Phantasmal Seed locations are in a broad circle around the gate. Turn left at the first fork in the road, and use the four-leaf sigils to gain height and get to the top of the giant leafy plants. Keep moving forward using the sigils, and take cover in the flower aura for a few seconds if enemies are nearby.

You still have tasks to complete at the end of all this, but they aren’t that involved.

The Aranara wants you to to prove you have a good heart, so you need to help out around the village. Two of your tasks involve fighting small groups of Fungi – which don’t drop Luminescent Pollen, since they’re quest monsters – and the third is just busting a large rock formation, which you can do with a plunging attack or a claymore user.

The Vanarana Statue of the Seven is behind the Aranara house you first come out of, so go a head and interact with it to finally fill out this part of the map.

After the next set of cutscenes unfolds, the quest ends and you can freely roam around the dream version of Vanarana. Head northeast towards one of the quest markers, and you’ll wind up underground in front of a large, shining onion-like object.

This is the Tree of Dreams, where you can exchange Dendro Sigils for rewards, including talent books for your Tighnari build and Collei build. Opposite the tree is Aravinay, an Aranara who exchanges stories for Sumeru weapon blueprints. In this case “stories” are what you get for completing quests in the Aranyaka quest line as you work towards saving Rana.

While you're down Vimara Village way, head over to Port Ormos to get some fishing in and grab the End of the Line Bow. And back in Vanarana, keep an eye out for some Nilotpala Lotus locations to help level-up Tighnari.