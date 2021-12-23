Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushroom locations and how to farm Philanemo Mushrooms

Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushroom locations are relatively easy to scout out, since the fantastical fungi only grow high above the ground on buildings.

They’re also Mondstadt specialties, which means there’s only a handful of locations you can actually find them.

Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushrooms - What are Philanemo Mushrooms for?

Philanemo Mushrooms’ primary use is as an Ascension material for these characters:

Barbara

Klee

Mona

It’s also a component in crafting the Anemo Treasure Compass, an item that points out unopened treasure chests in Mondstadt. The compass is handy if you’re trying for 100% completion in the region, but not necessarily vital otherwise.

Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushrooms locations

Philanemo Mushrooms grow in Mondstadt, Springvale, and on a few of the buildings around Dawn Winery. They always grow off the ground, either near the eves of houses or just above head height. You’ll likely need to do some climbing to get them, but Philanemo Mushrooms are easy to spot thanks to their size and fan-shaped caps, along with the telltale glitter of collectible objects that surrounds them.

Philanemo Mushroom locations in Mondstadt

Philanemo Mushroom locations in Springvale

Philanemo Mushroom locations in Dawn Winery

Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushroom farming

There aren’t enough Philanemo in Springvale and Dawn Winery to warrant including them in your farm routes. For Mondstadt, you’re essentially dealing with the eastern and western halves of the city, so it makes sense to start near the waypoint. Teleport to the Knights of Favonius waypoint to start, then work your way south. Run across in front of the city gates, and pick up the remaining few on the northeastern side of the city.

Like other regional specialties, Philanemo Mushrooms respawn after two days. You can also buy five from Chloris, if you manage to find her. She restocks them after three days.

If you’re working on leveling other characters in Genshin Impact, check out our guides for some of the newer Ascension materials. You’ll need Sakura Bloom for Ayaka, Crystal Marrow for Sayu, Sango Pearl for Kokomi, and plenty of Spectral Husk for Aloy and Gorou.