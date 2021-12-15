Genshin Impact best Gorou build - best weapons and artifact sets

It’s a great time for all Genshin Impact fans out there, especially those who’ve been patiently waiting for the introduction of one particular canine companion... That’s right, Gorou is finally up for grabs in the Oni’s Royale banner! As a four star character, they aren’t particularly hard to earn either.

So to help you out with making Gorou as strong as possible, we’ve created this Gorou best build guide to let you know what the best weapons, artifacts and team composition is for Gorou. Don’t worry if you’re a free-to-play player, as we’ve got options for you too!

Not Really! While Gorou can be built to deal additional damage based on their defense, he excels as a support DPS. This means that that he’s excellent at buffing the damage of his other teammates, only really stepping up to deal damage when your main DPS isn’t available.

Gorou at his best has him in the background, using his abilities to provide bonus geo damage to other characters. As such, while Gorou may not be the star of the show, he fulfils his role as a tactician by making everyone else way stronger.

As a support character, energy recharge is incredibly important for Gorou, as is defense which he uses to improve his elemental skill. When looking for artifacts, prioritize a mix of these two stats, and keep a goal of 180 energy recharge rate in mind as this is the sweet spot for using his elemental burst consistently.

Genshin Impact Gorou - best weapon

Favonius Warbow is and always will be a fantastic option for support bow users. You get it from wishes unfortunately, but if you manage to get your hands on one your critical hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12 seconds.

The second best option is a rough one to get, but is also universally good for ranged supports like Gorou. Elegy for The End has quite the complicated weapon skill, but in short it increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. When you get four of these, all party members get increased Elemental Mastery by 100 and increased ATK by 20%.

Genshin Impact Gorou - best artifact set

For your best artifacts, you’re going to want to mix two difficult to obtain artifact sets to make the most of their two-piece bonuses. These are the Husk of Opulent Dreams which provides defence +30%, and Emblem of Severed Fate which will give Gorou energy recharge +20%.

These are both great combined as you don’t need to have Gorou active to benefit from them, and they both provide those two key stats that Gorou wants - defence and energy recharge. Imagine them as simple stat bonus slots, you don’t even have to worry about them once they’re equipped.

For those who are having issues getting Emblem of Severed Fate artifcats, the four-piece of Husk of Opulent Dreams isn’t too bad. Here’s what it does:

2-piece: Defence +30% 4-piece: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack of Curiosity after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

This is obviously good as it provides that defence bonus, and the four-piece is nice too in terms of making Gorou strong. Problem is, making Gorou stronger isn’t really the mission statement here, and having him out as a major damage dealer is time a better DPS could be doing the same job. An okay choice if you’re in the process of obtaining Emblem of Severed Fate pieces.

Genshin Impact best Gorou free-to-play build

Not everyone has the time to spend grinding out domains in Genshin Impact. No problem! As there are a lot of easy to obtain weapons and artifacts that help make Gorou stronger.

The Sacrificial Bow is obtained through wishes, and is a decent option with bow-using support characters. It only provides 6.7% energy recharge to Gorou, which isn’t superb, but it is something useful to us and therefore warrants mentioning as a cheap option. As a four star bow, it shouldn’t take long to get one either!

For artifacts, you have plenty of options, Defender’s Will grants a bonus 30% defence with it’s two-piece bonus - granting you a similar boost that Husk of Opulent Dreams does! Scholar and The Exile artifact sets both give bonus energy recharge with their two-piece sets, which make both valid options!

A combination of all three of these, with the correct substats in defence and energy recharge, are perfect choices for Gorou. With these, you want break the bank, and have a decent setup for Gorou.

Genshin Impact best Gorou build - The best Gorou team comp

If you’ve read our Arataki Itto build, you’ll already be familiar with the best team composition for Gorou. As you may have guessed, Arataki Itto takes the main dps spot as a geo claymore-using powerhouse, and will make the most out of the damage buff that Gorou provides.

Albedo makes a great third character choice, as they are good at generating geo energy and dealing that sweet geo damage every now and again. Finally, in the fourth slot, you want a battery character (meaning a dedicated character for generating elemental energy). Baal is the queen who’ll make the best pick here, but if you don’t have the Raiden Shogun available Bennet or Fischi are other great choices.

That concludes our build for Gorou!