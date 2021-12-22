Genshin Impact Valberry locations and how to farm Valberry

Genshin Impact Valberry locations are tough to find, but you’ll need quite a few of them if you plan on leveling certain Mondstadt characters.

Valberry only grows in one corner of the Mondstadt region. The plants are tiny and easy to miss, but once you have a few and progress more in the game, you can farm Valberry to make harvesting much easier.

Genshin Impact Valberry - What is Valberry for?

Valberry is an Ascension material for three characters:

Rosaria

Noelle

Lisa

You’ll also need Valberry to craft red dye, used in a number of recipes for item crafting in the Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact Valberry locations - Where to find Valberry

Valberry only grows in the Stormbearer region of Mondstadt. Even then, you’ll find just a few plants out there, but each has four berries on them. Later Ascensions might require a couple of days to get what you need, though if you’re just out for crafting, it’s enough to make several dye batches.

The surrounding areas have quite a few pinecones scattered around on the ground as well, so make sure to pick those up for use in recipes.

If you run across Chloris, the wondering flower girl, she'll have five Valberry for sale as well. They cost 1,000 Mora each, and she restocks after three days.

Genshin Impact Valberry farm

Since Valberry is a local speciality item, it has a two-day respawn timer. However, once you unlock the Realm Within in Chapter 1, you can purchase the Jade Field farming plot for 300 Realm Currency from the Realm Depot.

Then, buy Valberry seeds from the depot or harvest Valberry with the Seed Dispensary gadget equipped — you’ll get that after reaching Inazuma reputation rank 3 — and plant them in the Jade Field. The growth time is the same as the wild Valberry’s natural respawn time, but it’s a handy way to increase the number of Valberry you can get.

If you’re working on leveling other characters in Genshin Impact, check out our guides for some of the newer Ascension materials. You’ll need Sakura Bloom for Ayaka, Crystal Marrow for Sayu, Sango Pearl for Kokomi, and plenty of Spectral Husk for Aloy and Gorou.