Genshin Impact best Yanfei build, weapons, and Yanfei F2P options

Five star characters might get all the attention, but the best Genshin Impact Yanfei build lets the Liyue lawyer rain fiery destruction down on her foes.

Weapon choices are a bit difficult, since Genshin Impact has so few catalysts compared to other weapons, though there is a solid F2P option that fits with any build.

When is the next Yanfei rerun?

Yanfei reappeared a couple of times since her debut in 2021, but the most recent Yanfei rerun is part of the version 2.4 update. She’s one of the four-star characters in the double Wish Ganyu banner and Zhongli banner, alongside Xingqiu and Beidou. These banners went live January 25 and will run through February 15.

What are the Yanfei materials?

Yanfei level-up materials include Noctilucous Jade, Juvenile Jade, and Treasure Hoarder Insignia items. Her talent materials use Gold-series books, more Insignias, and at higher levels, the Bloodjade Branch item. Bloodjade Branch only comes from Azhdaha, a boss that unlocks as part of Zhongli’s story quests. You’ll need to spend some Story Keys on his Historia Antiqua quests to get the process started.

Is Yanfei a DPS character?

Yes, emphatically. Yanfei has one of the higher attack stats among four-star characters and absolutely no support potential. Yanfei’s passive talents and unique abilities tied to Scarlet Seals make her excellent for using multiple charged attacks and powering up her normal attacks.

What is the best Genshin Impact Yanfei build?

Yanfei exists to deal continued heavy damage, and since she’s a catalyst user, the only damage she can deal is Pyro. Our build boosts her DPS output by getting the most from both of these unique traits.

What is the best Yanfei weapon?

Skyward Atlas is a superb choice for Yanfei. It has the highest attack stat of any catalyst and a secondary stat that boosts the user’s attack even further. The passive skill is even better, as it increases Elemental damage by 12%. There’s also a 50% chance a normal attack will spawn a vortex that tracks enemies and deals 160% of your attack in damage for 15 seconds.

Solar Pearl is a solid four-star alternative. The secondary boosts the wielder’s critical rate slightly, but the passive skill, Solar Shine, is much more impressive. Using a normal attack increases Elemental Skill and Burst damage by 20% for six seconds, and using a Skill or Burst does the same for normal attack damage.

What are the best Yanfei Artifacts?

Since Yanfei relies on Pyro and normal attacks, her best Artifacts are pretty straightforward, though a bit difficult to obtain.

The ideal set is a full Crimson Witch of Flames:

2-piece effect: +15% Pyro damage

4-piece effect: Increases Overloaded and Burning damage by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt damage by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-piece effect by 50% of its starting value for 10 seconds and stacks three times.

The trouble is actually getting four pieces, since Crimson Witch is a rare set. If you only have two, or get tired of trying, try Martial Artist instead.

2-piece effect: Increases normal and charged damage by 15%

4-piece effect: Using an Elemental Skill increases normal and charged attack damage by 25% for eight seconds.

What is the best Yanfei F2P build?

Yanfei’s F2P build is slightly different and puts Yanfei in a sub-support role, though it’s still a perfectly viable option.

What is the best Yanfei F2P weapon?

If you obtained Dodoco Tales during the Midsummer Island Adventure update in 2021, it’s the best F2P choice for Yanfei. The secondary stat boosts attack by 12%. Using a normal attack increases charged damage by 16%, and using a charged attack increases normal damage by 8%.

For everyone else, Prototype Amber is a good option. It increases the user’s HP, which is handy since Yanfei will be on the field for long periods of time, and provides Energy recovery and low HP recovery for the entire party after the wielder uses an Elemental Burst.

What are the best Yanfei F2P Artifacts?

The Artifacts remain the same for this build as for Yanfei’s paid build: 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames, or if that’s not feasible, Martial Artist.

What is the best Yanfei party comp?

Yanfei deals high damage on her own, but you can push those numbers even higher with Melt and Vaporize Elemental Reactions. Your best options for those are Mona or Xingqiu for Hydro to cause Vaporize and Diona, Chongyun, or Ganyu for Melt. These all have abilities with Elemental effects that linger, so you can swap Yanfei back in to trigger the Reactions.

We also recommend adding another Pyro character, since Pyro’s Elemental Resonance increases party attack by 25%.

