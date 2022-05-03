The best Sucrose team comp and F2P teams in Genshin Impact

You might think Sucrose team comps in Genshin Impact are the same as any Anemo character, but Sucrose has a few unique features that make her rival even the likes of Kazuha and Venti.

Sucrose’s role is as a supporting DPS in most teams, but that’s not a limitation. She’s capable of ratcheting up the team’s physical and elemental damage while tearing through enemy resistances, all with just a simple Swirl.

What is the best Sucrose team in Genshin Impact?

Main DPS: Childe

Sub DPS: Sucrose

Sub DPS: Xiangling

Support: Bennett

Sucrose’s abilities are fairly standard for Anemo. Her Skill creates a small Anemo vortex that can trigger Swirl, and her Burst creates a bigger one that lasts longer. Sucrose’s passive talents are where things get interesting. After Sucrose triggers a Swirl reaction, characters with elements matching the reaction get an Elemental Mastery boost for a short time thanks to Catalyst Conversion, and Mollis Favonius boosts the party’s Mastery by 20% of Sucrose’s own whenever her Skill or Burst make contact.

In short, Sucrose’s purpose in this team is triggering reactions and then swapping out. Equipping Sucrose with the three-star catalyst Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers increases the party’s attack by at least 24% when the wielder switches out, and Bennett’s Burst buffs the party’s attack even further.

The goal for this team is using Bennett’s Burst to infuse weapons with Pyro, then swapping to Sucrose to trigger Swirl. Switch to Xiangling to use her Pyronado Burst, and then bring Childe out so his melee attack applies Hydro to all opponents he hits and triggers Vaporize. Since Hydro is the triggering element, you’ll get a x2 damage multiplier, along with the buffs from Bennett’s Burst and Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery enhancements.

Ideally, Sucrose will have a full Viridescent Venerer set equipped, since it reduces enemy resistance to the elements used in Swirl by 40%.

You could swap Childe for Xingqiu and get close to the same effect or even use a Cryo character such as Ayaka or Ganyu to create a Melt version of the team. Yun Jin also works as an effective Bennett replacement if you managed to recruit her, but not him.

These are just a few samples. Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery buff and the unique passive skill on Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers means she works as a catalyst for increasing the party’s damage no matter who she’s paired with.

What is the best Sucrose F2P team?

Main DPS: Xiangling

Sub DPS: Sucrose

Sub DPS: Kaeya

Support: Barbara

This team forgoes Bennett’s attack buff, but gains elemental diversity and is entirely free, making it a more versatile option in general. Sucrose should still have the full Viridescent Venerer set and Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers to reduce enemy resistances and boost the party’s attack. Rather than focusing solely on Vaporize, though, you can set up Freeze by using Kaeya’s Skill, Swirling it with Sucrose, activating Barbara’s Skill, then switching back to Kaeya to use his Burst. You’ll need to move around to continue applying Hydro, though.

You can trigger Vaporize and Melt in the same way, using Kaeya and Xiangling or Barbara and Xiangling.

If you're looking to change up your roster, check out our team recommendations for Ayaka, Razor, and Sayu as well as Kamisato Ayato and Yun Jin