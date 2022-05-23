Best Ganyu Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is one of the Genshin Impact communities' favourite characters, and for good reason! Not only are they cool to have around ,they pack some serious damage as a Cryo archer - easily filling the role of main DPS in any team you could put them in. While a great build can go a long way in making Ganyu even stronger, the perfect team comp is crucial to making the most out of this ranged menace.

With that in mind, we’ve created this guide on our best Ganyu team comp in Genshin Impact so you can turn them into a great damage dealer to one of the best ranged characters in the game. We’ve got options for both paid and free-to-play players, so regardless of how much time you’ve invested you’ll be good to go.

The Genshin Impact version 2.7 trailer. What better place to test out Ganyu than The Chasm?.

What is the best Ganyu team comp?

Ganyu is considered one of the best DPS for good reason.

Ganyu does more than enough damage to warrant their position as a main DPS. As such, we’re going to fill out the other three slots with characters that can enhance her ability to deal massive crit damage from afar:

Main DPS: Ganyu

Sub DPS: Klee

Support: Xingqiu

Healer: Diona

Triggering Melt elemental reactions is key to having Ganyu pull off maximum damage. As such, there’s no better Sub DPS than Klee. This gremlin can apply pyro to enemies in a blink of an eye, setting Ganyu up to finish them off in stylish fashion. Klee also is somewhat of a top tier DPS themself, and would be pumping headaches faster than Reading Festival.

When it comes to a Support pick, we’ve got Xingqiu purely due to their Rain Swords elemental ability. This does consistent hydro damage to a large area over time, making it easy for Ganyu to freeze waves of enemies if that becomes necessary. Not to mention, but Xingqiu’s Rain Swords also packs quite a punch, so there’s some extra DPS for you there too.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, comes Diona. They’re a cryo healer that provides an awesome amount of healing and shields for your team, which is significant enough toe earn them a spot on this team on its own. However, paired with Ganyu you also gain Cryo elemental resonance, buffing Ganyu’s crit rate by 15%! Since that’s her whole deal, this is a hugely important component of the team. Diona is a must have.

What is the best Ganyu f2p team comp?

Even without the best team, Ganyu can pull you through eve the most challenging content.

Just because you're not swimming in Primo gems doesn’t meant that Ganyu isn’t usable. In fact, she’s still brilliant even with a free-to-play friendly team! Below you can find our picks for a f2p Ganyu team comp!

Main DPS: Ganyu

Sub DPS: Kaeya

Support: Fischl

Healer: Barbara

Ganyu - the excellent source of damage that they are - remains the Main DPS of this team comp. For the most part the plan is the same as our prior team comp - boosting the outgoing damage coming from Ganyu through clever character picks to back them up.

That’s represented brilliantly with Kaeya - a surprisingly decent Sub-DPS and a cryo user. Not only can then pull out good numbers on their own, but they provide that sweet cryo elemental resonance bonus which boosts Ganyu’s crit rate significantly. As such, they’re a must use for free-to-play players.

Next up we have Fischl, a great electro character able to spread their element to numerous enemies quickly and safely. When combined with Cryo, your major damage output in this team, you can trigger superconduct! This lowers the physical damage reduction of enemies, which means Ganyu can go ham with the ranged charged attacks!

Last up we have Barbara, the go-to healer for free-to-play players who can keep any team alive with their ability to pull any team from the brink with the combination of elemental skill and burst. You even get them for free, so there’s no excuse for not using Barbara as your trusty pocket healer in place of more expensive five star options.

That concludes our Best Ganyu team comp for Genshin Impact guide! For more Genshin Impact stuff, check out our monthly free Genshin codes page, as well as our article on the Shikanoin Heizou Social media reveal.