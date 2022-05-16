Shikanoin Heizou has been revealed as the next Genshin Impact character

After what seems like ages since the last tease towards Genshin Impact’s future, we’ve gotten the first look at a new character coming to the game via the official twitter account for the game. The character in question: Shikanoin Heizou.

Another Inazuma character joining the cast, they are an anemo character working for the Tenryou Commission as a detective. We’ve not heard anything about them in game as of right now, making them an entirely original addition to the cast.

On its own this is exciting news - everyone loves to see a new character! However, this newfound reveal should also ignite some hope that the Genshin Impact next update is right around the corner. We’ll have to keep an eye on official channels to find out when the reveal livestream will be coming in the coming days.

While we’ve not given a whole lot of information about the Shikanoin Heizou’s gameplay (as is typical of these art teases), there have been some leaks signalling what they’re able to do. So obviously, if you'd rather stay spoiler free then feel free to skip the next paragraph. Also, since these are leaks, take them with a grain of salt.

Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical Harmony

Detective of the Tenryou Commission



Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical Harmony

Detective of the Tenryou Commission

A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rmHuQ6egKt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2022

According to reputable leaker Lumie on Twitter, Shikanoin Heizou will be the first male catalyst user in the cast. This goes in opposition to the cool looking Jitte (forked sword) we see by his side, but that could well be decoration for the character. After all, characters like Fae Miko have a fan on their model and animations, but they’re also a catalyst user.

All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a Genshin fan right now. For more Genshin Impact content, check out our articles on everything we know about Genshin Impact version 2.7, as well as our original report on the version 2.7 delay.