Genshin Impact update 2.7 sees a delay for the first time since the game launched

Genshin Impact update 2.7 has been delayed for an unspecified amount of time, developer miHoYo has announced.

Announcing the news through the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, reasons for the delay weren't specified. And it's the first time the game has seen a delay like this, which is surprising considering it launched in the first year of the pandemic. The tweet announcing the news said, "Dear Travelers, Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed. For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements."

In a followup tweet, the account apologised for the delay saying "We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey."

The game was set to receive an update May 10, just over a week away. We haven't seen who the banner characters for the update are yet, and there haven't been any official announcements, so a delay isn't entirely unsurprising.

Currently on version 2.6, also titled Zephyr of the Violet Evergarden, players have seen the return of a number of characters, as well as the latest handsome, blue-haired, sword-wielding Kamisato Ayato. And players can also head to a place called the chasm, which has some kind of trouble brewing amongst its depths.

A representative that spoke with Polygon also made note of compensation, meaning players will likely receive something in return for the delay.

Replies on Twitter to the announcement of the news have been incredibly sympathetic thankfully, with many users linking to a thread detailing the issues related to Covid in Shanghai, where miHoYo is based. Currently, residents are struggling to get food due to a recent lockdown announcement. Which is likely the main reason for the delay.