Genshin Impact version 2.6 announcement recap

We’ve gotten a brand new announcement stream for Genshin Impact version 2.6 - Zephyr of the Violet Evergarden. This update shows of a huge number of returning characters turning up to the shore of Inazuma, including the brand new Kamisato Ayato.

This article will take you through everything shown off during the announcement stream, including new story content, zones, events, and wish banners.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Kamisato Ayato reveal

Kamisato Ayato, a new Inazuma character added in version 2.6, was also revealed. This hydro sword user has some serious vergil vibes as he washes away enemies with quick slashes and hugely damaging elemental abilities.

In terms of abilities, he has several passive. Firstly, Ayato can increase the team’s normal attack damage, and gains elemental skill charge overtime while not in play.

Ayato can teleport and leave back an illusion that explodes after time. In this mode, his attacks deal additional normal damage. If this hits, additional damage is dealt based on maximum health.

Finally, when the clone explodes and hits an enemy, swords rain down in an aoe, weakening enemies to additional damage.

You’ll be able to learn more about Ayato through a new story mission unlocked with the release of version 2.6. So if you’re sick of horsing around without solid info about this new character, be sure to save up some keys ahead of time!

Genshin Impact 2.6: The Chasm

As was previously teased during the 2.5 announcement stream, we’re headed to the chasm as part of the narrative in this latest update. Located west of Liyue, we’ll be headed underground to explore this new area, and find out what the forces of the abyss are up to.

We see a variety of dangers down in the chasm, including a gigantic worm construct that’s bound to cause some serious issues down in the muck. There’s also something hidden deep in the chasm that’s briefly shown causing havoc - what it is and how to stop it is something we’ll have to find out upon the release of version 2.6.

The chasm brings a new upgradable gadget that acts as the main source of progression down there, as well as some new artefacts to pick up, so those whio

Dainsleif will also be making a return - practically guaranteeing that this patch will have some major narrative implications to the wider Genshin Impact story. As such, you’ll not want to miss this initial venture into the Chasm.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Wish Banners

Azure excursion is the first new banner coming with the launch of version 2.6. The star of this banner is of course the new character Kamisato Ayato who’ll take up the five star spot. However, Venti is also finally making their return! This lovely archon first introduced back in Mondstadt hadn’t been seen in a while, so this opportunity to grab the elusive character is something players will want to jump on in the Ballad in Goblets banner.

Later down the line in phase 2 of version 2.6, Kamisato Ayaka will be returning as the five star rewards of The Heron’s Court banner. So if you weren’t able to snatch them up last time, you’ll get another opportunity soon!

There’s also a new weapon banner coming of course, which will bring along a new five star hydro sword that is the perfect match for Ayato. As such, those who want to make the most out of this new character will want to save up gems for this limited run banner too!

Genshin Impact 2.6: Events

The premier event coming in version 2.6 is the Hues of the Violet Garden festival. Here, several characters will make their way to Inazuma to explore the newly opened up continent - leading to many opportunities to meet up with old faces and earn some sweet rewards.

Next comes an event that centres around poetry where you have to take pictures of landmarks around the map, which’ll get you exploring different spots across the world to assist in creating moving prose for some sweet primogems rewards.Theatre mechanicus is returning too. This is like a tower defence mode, but has been made quicker and more concise since last time. Players place elemental towers that deal damage to incoming enemies, so it’s all about setting up the perfect defence with this one.

A new duelling event is also coming, which has you fight a series of swordsman. In this you lose your elemental abilities, but gain a parry.The final of the major events is Floral Courtyard, a new creative event that has you create decorative plants, which can then be placed in your own serentea pot.

If you do all of the above events, Xingqiu can be gained as a free character, so be sure to do them all if you’ve not picked them up yet!

Later on there will be the Spices from the West event, which provides new cooking recipes to those who take part. This is a neat little crafting minigame, which has you created spice mixes.

Vibro Crystal Research is coming too. Here, you need to match crystals that’ll provide buffs to your party as you head in combat trials. Different crystals add different effects and effect triggers, so players will have to mix and match to find the best composition.

Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens is another photo-related event. It’s hassle free, all you need to do is travel to different spots across the world and take pictures. Nice and simple, and a relaxing way to make some easy primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Announcement codes

Three super limited announcement codes were shown off during the livestream! These all expire at 12AM EDT / 4AM GMT Saturday March 19, and 9PM PST March 18. As such, you’ll want to rush to redeem these ASAP. The codes are:

AB7CKBVQULE5

3TPUKSV8C5X9

UT7C2TD8C5ZD

All these codes provide 100 primogems, in addition to a mix of Mora, upgrade materials, and EXP materials, so be sure to pick them up regardless of how experienced a player you are! We've added these codes to our Free Genshin codes page for March too, which you should also check out for additional prizes.