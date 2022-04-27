The best Rosaria team comps and F2P teams in Genshin Impact

If you want to make the most from your Rosaria team comps in Genshin Impact, you have quite a few choices available. Rosaria lends herself to permanent freeze or melt teams just as easily as she fills a support role.

What is the best Rosaria team comp for DPS in Genshin Impact?

Main DPS:Rosaria

Sub DPS: Bennett or Xiangling

Sub DPS: Kaeya

Sub DPS: Xingqiu

This build foregoes support of any kind in favor of dealing heavy damage through continuous Elemental Reactions. You’ll frequently switch through each party member, pulling off Skills and Bursts in quick succession for a stream of Elemental damage.

Rosaria’s Burst is key here, since it creates a Cryo field that lasts for eight seconds, while Bennett’s imbues each character with Pyro for 12 seconds. Bear that in mind, since overlapping the two makes it harder to trigger Freeze. Ideally, you’ll save your hardest hits after triggering Freeze. Since Kaeya is here for the Shattering Ice Resonance effect, your party gets a 15% boost to your critical rate against Frozen foes.

It’s a simple team build, but an effective one.

What is the best Rosaria team comp for support in Genshin Impact?

Main DPS: Your choice of crit-scaling character

Sub DPS: Rosaria

Sub DPS: Xingiu

Support: Zhongli

If you have another main DPS you want to use, consider relegating Rosaria to a support role. In this capacity, you’ll rely on her Burst and Skill to increase the party’s critical hit rate, making her ideal for characters such as Ayaka, Itto, Yoimiya, and Xiao. Rosaria’s passive talents give her a critical rate boost when she uses her skill, while using her Burst grants the party a critical rate increase based on her own rate.

Naturally, you’ll want to focus Rosaria’s artifacts on crit rate for this team, and then just use her as a critical battery for your main DPS. Xinqiu is here for easy Freeze, and Zhongli reduces enemy resistance to physical and elemental damage.

What is the best Rosaria F2P team in Genshin Impact?

Main DPS: Rosaria

Sub DPS: Kaeya

Support: Barbara

Sub DPS: Xiangling

This build follows a similar premise as the first one. Xiangling’s Pyronado and Skill mean you’re never short for ways to cause a Melt reaction, either with Rosaria or Kaeya, while Barbara helps trigger Freeze, albeit in a slightly more limited capacity.

If you're looking to change up your roster, check out our team recommendations for Ayaka, Razor, and Sayu as well. We've also got some tips on making it through the Chasm's more treacherous quests, including finding all 80 Lumenspars and how to clear the Heavenly Stone's Debris quest.