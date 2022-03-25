Breath of the Wild 2 pre-orders, price, editions and bonuses

Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to release in late 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. Here are the best places to pre-order Breath of the Wild 2 in the UK and US.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (commonly referred to as BOTW) was a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2017. The Nintendo Switch game was revered by both longtime Zelda fans as a masterpiece and captivated an entirely new audience as it redefined the open-world genre. Many of the elements that debuted in the original BOTW are now a common staple among modern open-world games, cementing its impact on the industry.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath (pun intended) for a follow-up and thankfully Breath of the Wild 2 is still set for a 2022 release. If you’re itching to jump, glide and dash into Link’s next adventure, you can pre-order the game in the UK and US from the links below.

Breath of the Wild pre-orders US

You won’t find many Breath of the Wild 2 pre-orders available in the US just yet but you can get a copy pre-ordered via Best Buy. There are also pre-orders issued via Amazon US. Check back with us regularly for updates.

Breath of the Wild pre-orders UK

Similar to the US, there are only a few Breath of the Wild 2 pre-orders that exist right now with more retailers sure to have listings once an official release date is confirmed. If you do want to snag a copy as early as possible Amazon, Game, and ShopTo have all got you covered for now!

Breath of the Wild 2 versions and pre-order bonuses

At the time of writing, no pre-order bonuses, deluxe or collector’s editions of the game have been announced however be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on where to find them when they’re announced.

Breath of the Wild 2 amiibo

Right now there are no confirmed Breath of the Wild 2 amiibo figures. If the original BOTW is any indication there’s sure to be an amiibo figure or two following the sequel! We also cannot confirm whether the original collection of BOTW amiibo will be compatible with the new game. If any BOTW2 amiibo get annoucned, we'll be listing where you can pre-order them here.

We hope the links above have helped you pre-order a copy of Breath of the Wild 2! For more details about the game, be sure to check out our Breath of the Wild 2 breakdown article, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for even more deals as soon as they go on sale.