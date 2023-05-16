If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a simple way to share cool secrets and locations with friends

News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
If you find something cool that you want to share with a friend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there's one simple thing that makes it easy to do.

Prior to and in the earlier days of the internet, the easiest way to share something cool you discovered in a game was just by talking with your friends. A lot of us didn't grow up with things like Discord and Twitter, so if there were secrets to be found, you mostly had to do it yourself, and there was a lot of joy going up to your friend saying "hey did you find this cool sword?" Tears of the Kingdom easily elicits that feeling of wanting to share fun discoveries with, well, just about anyone that will listen to you. And thankfully there's a super easy way to do so: map coordinates!

Watch on YouTube

Earlier today the Nintendo UK Twitter account shared how you can tell your friends of any "interesting" places you might come across by simply giving them the exact coordinates of it on your map. "If you find an interesting location while exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, you can share the coordinates displayed on the minimap with friends so they can check it out too!" Not only that, they followed it up with a location on the Great Sky island you might not have discovered yet yourself, even handing out the coordinates so you can go take a look.

Of course, not everyone might be so happy to give out their exact coordinates - good thing we've got some guides to help you find certain locations, like where exactly Kakariko Village is, or where all the Skyview Towers are.

Tears of the Kingdom has been doing incredibly well for itself so far. For one, it's the highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic. And it also just so happens to be the series' most successful launch.

