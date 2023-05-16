Tears of the Kingdom players keep getting kidnapped by Impa

A lot of players don't seem to realise where you get the paraglider from in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has resulted in Impa kidnapping everyone.

Story spoilers ahead!

While Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's tutorial area is a lot more linear than Breath of the Wild's Great Plateau, once you get off the massive sky island there's probably even less direction on where to go than the first game. So much so that a number of players are missing one of - if not the most - important items in the game: the paraglider. Though you originally get the paraglider by completing the Great Plateau section in Breath of the Wild, it doesn't seem to be as clear for some players in Tears of the Kingdom.

All in all it's not very complicated to get the glider, it can just be very easy to miss, and that's resulted in Impa being turned into a 20th century style criminal. Early on in the game, you'll come across Impa at a particular stable, where she's checking out the Geoglyphs that have been popping up around Hyrule (need help on finding them? We've got you covered). Once you get talking to her, she'll ask if you can help her rebuild her hot air balloon, and once you've done that you head up into the sky with her. Then, when you've had a good look at the Geoglyph, she'll say you can just paraglide down. The one problem for some players being that they don't have the paraglider, meaning Impa has essentially kidnapped Link.

A number of players have been sharing their experiences over on Reddit, with some players asking what they need to do in order to get it. Thankfully, as shared by IBurnedTheLettuce, you can get down without it, you'll just have to almost kill Impa. If you find some way to destroy the balloon, or put out the fire, a brief cutscene will play out with Impa screaming "Ah! I'm falling! Heeelp!" before cutting to black. When the game comes back on, you're both safe and sound on the ground again.

Alternatively, you could just do what this player did, and jump off and land on a horse. Easy peasy!