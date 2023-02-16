Save 5% on a digital Tears of the Kingdom pre-order with a discounted eShop voucher code

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct revealed lots of exciting details about upcoming games like Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and Kirby's Return to Dreamland, as well as new DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and exciting releases like Metroid Prime Remastered.

We know buying and pre-ordering digital Nintendo games can be more expensive than buying physical copies, which is why we're offering 5 per cent off on our eShop store with code "VG247". This'll put a little extra cash back in your wallet, while still giving you the full amount to spend on the Nintendo eShop.

For example, a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order is $69.99/ £59.99 on the Nintendo eShop right now, but if you buy the equivalent amount in vouchers from our store and factor in the saving you've already made on the voucher(s), you'll only really be paying $66.50/ £56.99 for the game.

So if you're planning to buy or pre-order any games on the Nintendo eShop, you may as well save a litle extra by pre-purchasing your credit through our eShop by using the code "VG247" at the checkout. Just sure you've selected the correct region/ currency before you start shopping.

Once you've made your purchase, you'll receive the voucher code(s) via email. Simply redeem the code on your Nintendo eShop account to add your funds to your wallet and then you can spend it as you would normally.

Even if these particular titles don't take your fancy, there's plenty more digital games for you to browse on our store. You can also take a look at what else is up for grabs for other platforms below, including Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and digital Xbox games.

Save 5 percent today with code VG247 on the items below:

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo Switch Online subscription deals

VG247 Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Expansion Pass DLC

VG247 Xbox Gift Card deals in the US

VG247 Xbox Gift Card deals in the UK

VG247 Microsoft Game Pass deals in the US

VG247 Microsoft Game Pass deals in the UK

VG247's digital Xbox game deals in the US

VG247's digital Xbox game deals in the UK

Call of Duty points and Halo credit US

Call of Duty points and Halo credit UK