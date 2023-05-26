A new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been released today, with the 1.1.2 update available to download now.

While the official patch notes doesn't mention it, the 1.1.2 update reportedly fixes the item duplication glitch players have been exploiting.

If you're wondering what's available in the latest TOTK update, then we've got the full patch notes below.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 1.1.2 patch notes

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The 1.1.2 patch for Tears of the Kingdom dropped overnight in the UK, and not long after, that dataminer OatmealDome reported that the item duplication glitch had been fixed. Up until now, the previous patches hadn't addressed the item duplication glitch, which players have been using to their benefit in the weeks following TOTK's release.

[Tears of the Kingdom] It appears Nintendo patched the item duplication glitches in 1.1.2, judging by the discussion in the thread below. (Thanks for checking, everyone.) — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 26, 2023

So, if you've been using the item duplication glitch to get ahead in the game and avoid interacting with some of TotK's systems, you might need to find another way of playing the game. Lucky for you, we have a wealth of information that'll help you master the game listed at the links below.

