Save 5% on the digital version of Tears of the Kingdom

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a 5% discount from our eShop.

Today, 12th May 2023, marks the release of the hotly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. If you're thinking about grabbing a digital version of the latest Zelda game, you are most likely wondering where you can buy it for the cheapest price.

Well, right now you can currently net a five per cent discount from our online store. This makes it £3 cheaper than buying it directly from the Nintendo eShop. It also means that you'll be supporting VG247 by purchasing your new Zelda game from us. This promotion is available to EU customers also, knocking €3.50 off.

You will need to add the game to your basket and apply the code ZELDA5 to claim the discount. Also make sure you have selected the correct country/region before making your purchase. You'll receive the digital game code right away via your inbox after completing the transaction.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch - £56.99 from VG247 eShop (was £59.99)

Use the code ZELDA5 at checkout to net a five per cent discount on this digital pre-order.

US readers will unfortunately be unable to claim the discount. You can, however, still purchase Nintendo eShop credit from us, to then buy your copy of Zelda on the Nintendo eShop.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild, continuing the heroic tale of Link, who will harness new skills and abilities as you continue his adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule.

For those wishing to buy a physical copy of Tears of the Kingdom, check out our guide on where to buy Tears of the Kingdom here. We've also shared where to buy the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED over on Eurogamer.

