Like A Bird

A Tears of the Kingdom glitch is teaching NPCs how to fly

Link's not the only one that's spending some time in the sky.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

It's early days for glitches in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but one glitch is seeing Link teaching NPCs how to fly.

You could very easily argue that glitches and weird movement tech is the very foundation of Breath of the Wild. It's why the game has such a wild speedrun, coming in at under 24 minutes now. But Tears of the Kingdom hasn't been out a week yet, so any glitches that have been found are yet to prove their worth (even if speedrunners have already started setting records). We do know that there are some useful glitches, like the duplication glitch that's ruining Hyrule's economy. However, there are some glitches that are just plain funny - and one is causing NPCs to be shot at breakneck speed into the sky.

Watch on YouTube

This particular glitch was discovered by Daniel Néia, who shared a couple of clips of the glitch in action, which involves the use of Ultrahand. The first clip sees Néia fusing a homemade wagon to a rock with a Gerudo woman in the middle. Once the two objects are fused, it goes flying off to the side, taking the Gerudo NPC with it.

In the second clip, Néia again uses Ultrahand to quite literally box an NPC in using six pieces of wood, then rotating that wood on to its side, which causes both it and the NPC to fly way off into the sky. Really reminds me of those early Breath of the Wild speedruns that used stasis and stone slabs to send Link flying. Judging by the speed with which it shoots off, there is the chance this could be useful speedrunning tech, but again, it is early days yet.

If you're worried about this despawning the NPCs for good, don't as they do come back pretty quickly, so now you can bully them just as much as everyone has been bullying (and later crucifying) Koroks.

