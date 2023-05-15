Just like Elden Ring, Tears of the Kingdom's scariest enemy wants to give you the finger

Breath of the Wild's guardians are completely absent from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but there is something that won't help you sleep at night.

Spoilers lie ahead in this for one for said new enemy and more.

Encountering my first mobile guardian in Breath of the Wild is maybe one of the scariest (and most humbling) things I've experienced in a game. Their breakneck speed, the laser on my back with a one-shot beam attack, that panicked piano score that feels like Link is experiencing PTSD. All of it added up to an absolute terror of an enemy. I felt a sense of relief seeing that they're nowhere to be found in Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule. So of course Nintendo added in a new enemy, one that is the literal stuff of nightmares.

I am talking about, of course, those hands. If you know, you know. I don't even know what the things are called, but I hate them. They are made up entirely of gloom, they're ridiculously fast, and if they catch up to you they will literally grab you and squeeze the life out of you until there's nothing left. I'm not the only one that hates them, as plenty of people think that Tears of the Kingdom is essentially a horror game.

Twitter user Combust certainly felt that way, showing themself being chased down by one of them just in the middle of Hyrule. The whole sky turns red as they chase after you, it is awful!

Is Tears of the Kingdom a horror game pic.twitter.com/o6BXFKJg69 — Combust✈️ (@ivXair3p) May 14, 2023

A user on Reddit compared them to the Silent Realm guardians from Skyward Sword, which would also relentlessly chase after you in an incredibly stress inducing manner.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Another user put it quite simply - "I hate them I hate them I hate them I HATE them!!!!"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And to top it all off? You can't even trust the trees anymore.

https://twitter.com/DaysBotw/status/1657909624098488323?s=20