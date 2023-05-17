A fan built a website to help you find cool designs to make in Tears of the Kingdom

If you're needing some help coming up with some cool ideas for creations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, someone built a website for just that.

One of the most surprising new abilities that Link now has in Tears of the Kingdom is Ultrahand. Put quite simply, with it you can build just about anything that you can imagine. Seriously, people have already made a whole variety of creations (as well as some pretty obscene ones). But for the average player, such big ideas might be a little bit intimidating, especially if you don't have a reference point. Thankfully, one player has set up a whole website fully dedicated to sharing your builds, and everything it took to make them.

Reddit user akrewhq shared the website they built, zeldabuilds.gg, on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit, proving to be a very popular post. If you head on the site you'll only find a handful of creations at this point in time, all of them presumably created by the creator of the site, though it is possible to make your own account. The site has a few creations you might have seen around the internet, like Gumby!

There are some useful ones in there too, like this air balloon plane. Currently most of the creations don't have step-by-step instructions on how to build it, though the air balloon plane does, and the creator shared that it is possible to do for other creations now too.

It's a neat website and has a strong potential to get some good inspiration going for a number of players, even if it is early days yet.

All of the game's abilities have been proving to have some interesting uses so far, like how Fuse has some cool combinations you can make. Recall is shaping up to be one of the best abilities of the lot, given you can literally rewind time with it. Only time will tell how people put all these new powers together.