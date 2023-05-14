Tears of the Kingdom players are already building some wacky and wonderful creations

With Link's new abilities, players are putting the Hylian to work in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by making some ridiculous and wonderful creations.

Gameplay spoilers ahead for this one.

It became clear quite quickly upon seeing Link's new powers that players would quickly put them to good, or even bad, use. Ultrahand lets him combine almost anything to make almost anything, and Fuse allows him to combine weapons and shields with everything you can think of too. So of course, players have put Link to work, and they've made some pretty wonderful (and not so wonderful) creations and contraptions.

To start things off with something nice, Reddit user One_Atmosphere_8557 built a simple tractor so that they can live an honest and simple farm life (just ignore that they're also mowing down moblins).

Link took on the role of Geppetto in this clip (it might have a fan in a funny place, but at least it's not as obscene as these creations).

Soulbanana went ahead and made a whole ass mech, and they're not alone in that either.

Bokoblin Death Cage? Bokoblin Death Cage.

If you ever wanted to be like Steamboat Willie, you can do that almost pretty perfectly, as demonstrated by Liz_Caingcoy on Twitter with her very impressive paddle boat.

[ TotK ]



Last Zelda post I promise but I'm so happy you can do this pic.twitter.com/kEAJL7ksQE — Liz (@Liz_Caingcoy) May 13, 2023

People just seem to love bullying everything in Tears of the Kingdom, including the Koroks too.

Yes Ganondorf, this is a totally trustworthy wooden horse, no don't look up the history of using wooden horses to stage a surprise attack, it's fine!

This one's just rockets strapped to a horse, to be honest.

Not everyone is a mastermind at building, though.

Seriously, it's not for everyone.

pic.twitter.com/1apfAAoAZt — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) May 14, 2023

Of course, getting started with even being able to create such structures can be a bit overwhelming, so luckily we've got a tips for beginners guide that should help you get started with your latest adventure in Hyrule.