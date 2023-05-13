Yes, you can build a fully functional mech in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you were wondering if it's possible to build a mech in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - yes, yes it is.

As soon as we all saw the fact you could make some absolutely wacky constructions in those Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailers, we all knew that people would end up building some impressive structures. After all, we live in a world where people create entire cities in Minecraft, so with the tools available in Tears of the Kingdom, someone was going to make something cool eventually. Well, it's not eventually as the game only came out yesterday, but someone has in fact already made a mech. Spoiler warning for some gameplay mechanics ahead.

The clip comes from 4kliksAlex, which you can watch here, showing off the build and it's obviously absolutely ridiculous. Not only is it completely mobile, driving around the place on a couple of wheels, but it comes complete with the appropriate artillery too. This mech isn't just for looks, it's got functionality too! About halfway through the video you can see the mech take down a Hinox in a matter of seconds.

If you're considering making such a construction yourself, you'll need to put the work in though. You can see in the video that the mech requires all eight Zonai batteries to function for an extended period of time, and when it starts blasting, it chugs through those things like a 10 ton truck.

On top of that, you'll need the Autobuild ability which you don't get until you're a good few hours into the game. Understandably, you might need some help with getting started, and we've got a guide to help you figure out where you should go first if you're trying to play the story in order. And you might want to check out our Skyview Tower locations guide so you can better figure out where you're going.