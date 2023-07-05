Latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1.2.0 patch notes fix gameplay progression

A brand-new update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been released by Nintendo. The Version 1.2.0 update (released July 4, 2023) fixes gameplay progression, in which some players couldn’t progress past certain quests, and provides some additional quality-of-life fixes.

But what exactly has been changed across Hyrule? First things first, players will be able to receive in-game items if they start Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom via specific Switch News channel articles.

This is done via the HOME Menu, rather than in-game. It’s also worth noting that some in-game items may not be accessible depending on where Link is located when the game is opened; so, bear that in mind if you run into any issues.

On top of that, one issue with gameplay progression plaguing some players is now finally fixed. In some instances, players could not progress any further during the main quests; this affected the quests A Mystery in the Depths, Secret of the Ring Ruins, Hateno Village Research Lab, Lurelin Village Restoration Project, Dyeing to Find It, Village Attacked by Pirates, Seeking the Pirate Hideout, and The Incomplete Stable. That’s a lot of quests you could run into issues with, but you no longer need to worry about that!

The final few fixes involve addressing an issue that saw fairies not appearing when they should’ve been, and Kiana of Lurelin Village’s meals will now change when they’re meant to. Aside from that, Nintendo has stated it’s fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience without any further details, so we can only imagine what these subtle fixes may be.

Are you happy with the 1.2.0 update for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Or are there other issues that you think have been neglected? Let us know, and be sure to take a look at our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for plenty of guides and general help with navigating Hyrule.