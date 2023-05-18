Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's devs weigh in on which Link smells the worst

Ever wanted to know which Link smells the worst? The devs behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have the answer.

There are so many questions about the lore and the world of Zelda that could be asked and answered. What happened to the Twili after Twilight Princess? Did Ocarina of Time Link die a sad death? How does time travel even work? None of that matters, though, as we have the answer to the most important question in perhaps all of Zelda history: we now know which Link smells the worst.

Alright, this isn't something that most people care about, but I love inane little things like this, so it means everything to me. There are quite a few Links throughout the Zelda series, so surely one of them must come out on top as the one that just really should take a shower. And according to an interview with Wired (thanks, Kotaku), Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma and Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaru Fujibayashi have their own takes on which Link stinks the most.

Aonuma actually shared that he thinks the most recent Link, i.e. Breath of the Wild's, has the potential to produce the most B.O. Aonuma mentioned the Barbarian armour that Link can wear, which is made up of bones and furs. "That might be kind of smelly," he said, making note of its "wild animal odour aroma." Fujibayashi had a different take on it, instead bringing up a slightly older Link: the one from Twilight Princess. "There are some scenes in Twilight Princess where Link engages in sumo wrestling with the Goron tribe," he said. "I imagine he’s pretty smelly in that situation."

Though ultimately, as smelly or not smelly as any of the Links might be, Aonuma did have one last thought on the topic: "Actually, Ganon might be the smelliest, if I'm thinking about it." While that part of the interview is quite silly, the whole thing is worth a read, as it goes into why they decided to return to Breath of the Wild's world.

This is just one of the many important questions that have been asked with the recent release of Tears of the Kingdom. There are other pressing ones too, like can you pet the dog (the answer might upset you, but fans are finding creative solutions), and why is Ganondorf so hot?