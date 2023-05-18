Tears of the Kingdom fans miss Breath of the Wild's best ability

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a lot of really cool new abilities, but some players can't help but miss one particular one from Breath of the Wild.

Spoilers for some of the abilities you unlock a bit later on in Tears of the Kingdom!

One of the coolest surprises in Breath of the Wild for me was that Link's abilities weren't just limited to the four he can use thanks to the Sheikah Slate you get at the beginning of the game. As you complete each dungeon, you unlock powers related to the former champions, each with their own unique uses. The same is true of Tears of the Kingdom, only now you get a little spirit version of the new champions walking around with you, and interacting with them lets you use their powers. But even still, with all of Link's new ways to get around Hyrule, a number of players can't help but miss one Breath of the Wild power in particular: Revali's Gale.

In Breath of the Wild, Revali's Gale would essentially let you just skip a whole bunch of climbing by lifting you way up into the air with a gust of wind. It's easily the most useful ability of the four, as it can really speed up climbing mountains. Tulin has a similar ability in Tears of the Kingdom, but it propels you forward instead. And as one Reddit user shared in the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit, "you never realise how much you love something until it's gone."

In the thread discussing Revali's Gale, a number of players shared similar sentiments, with one player even noting "the amount of times I have tried to use Revali's Gale in Tears of the Kingdom is like 50 more times than" they'd like to admit. "Oh my god YES, say what you will about the cocky bastard but his ability was the goat," said another. Other users lamented the loss of remote bombs, which have essentially been replaced by bomb flowers and Zonai time bombs.

Honestly though, with all of the wacky and wonderful creations you can make, there's plenty of ways to navigate the skies. Revali isn't the only bird absent from the sequel either, as a notable fan favourite from Breath of the Wild appears to be missing too.