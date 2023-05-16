If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Open Case

Breath of the Wild and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are the "new format" for the series

Expect more of the pair of games' open style gameplay.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

While some fans want Zelda to go back to its classic roots, it sounds like the series will be sticking with its open format for the foreseeable future.

One of the biggest criticisms outside of weapon durability in Breath of the Wild was that it didn't feel like it had enough of that classic Zelda feel, mostly in relation to the lack of traditional dungeons, and the open world format. While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom definitely has some more classic style dungeons, it still has that same open world, which isn't necessarily for everyone. But according to a new interview from Game Informer with series producer Eiji Aonuma and game director Hidemaru Fujibayashi, the open format is here to stay.

Watch on YouTube

In the interview, the point of Ocarina of Time being very foundational for the Zelda series going forward, with Aonuma being asked if Breath of the Wild might act as a similar kind of blueprint for the games going forward. "With Ocarina of Time, I think it's correct to say that it did kind of create a format for a number of titles in the franchise that came after it." responded Aonuma.

"But in some ways, that was a little bit restricting for us. While we always aim to give the player freedoms of certain kinds, there were certain things that format didn't really afford in giving people freedom. Of course, the series continued to evolve after Ocarina of Time, but I think it's also fair to say now that we've arrived at Breath of the Wild and the new type of more open play and freedom that it affords. Yeah, I think it's correct to say that it has created a new kind of format for the series to proceed from."

Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom might not be for everyone, but it's obvious that this technically not-so-new format (the first game is six years old now (sorry to give you an existential crisis) is resonating with people. After all, it is the highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch