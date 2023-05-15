Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom user reviews are ranging from top to bottom scores

Now that players have gotten their hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, user reviews are starting to come in, with some not rating it as highly as critics.

We've still got a good chunk of the year left to go, but at this point in time Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic. That's an impressive feat to accomplish, especially when Breath of the Wild was on that list in second place. While it doesn't have the same spot on Metacritic, it is the highest rated game of the year so far over there. But Metacritic also features user reviews, which helps build out a bigger picture of the wider consensus, and as spotted by Eurogamer, the game does have its share of negative and mixed reviews - though only just over 400 compared to the over 2000 positive reviews.

Still, balance or not, players still have their criticisms of the game. A number of the user reviews featured on the site make specific reference to how the game is still too different from classic Zelda titles, supposedly not featuring dungeons (it should be noted that there are dungeons, and they're a lot more similar to older Zelda games, even if they don't give you a unique tool acting as the gimmick).

Some also aren't happy with it being on the same map - "The game reuses nearly everything from Breath of the Wild," one user wrote. "Map is mostly unchanged, you still progress by collecting Korok seeds, completing shrines, and going to towers that unlock map fragments/act as waypoints. They totally overstated the presence of dungeons, dungeons are essentially glorified divine beasts."

Most of the reviews are positive from users though, with one saying Tears of the Kingdom is "a superb game that presents a vast, engrossing world, groundbreaking gameplay mechanics, and unforgettable characters. It's an essential experience for any enthusiast of the Zelda franchise, and an exceptional opus of contemporary gaming."

A game as big as Tears of the Kingdom was always going to be a bit divisive, so it's understandable if some are coming away unhappy. But even if you don't like the game, isn't it nice that there are plenty of people that are enjoying it? It's good to remember that it's ok to not share opinions on something, and just be happy for those who are having a good time (but even if I am enjoying it, it would be nice if I could play as Zelda or pet the dog).

Like it or not, it can't be denied that the game is doing exceptionally well - so good in fact it's shattering records in the UK left right and centre.