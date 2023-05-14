If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Top Marks

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic

Sounds like it might be pretty good.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

To the surprise of probably no one, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic - and the highest of the year on Metacritic.

Well folks, it looks like we have a new champion sitting on the throne of highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic, as Nintendo has stolen the spot from itself with its latest release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That title previously belonged to Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo's other big name IP, but Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has managed to snag that top spot, putting the developer in quite the premium position.

Watch on YouTube

Tears of the Kingdom only snagged that number one position by a small margin though, coming down to less than one percent in difference, as the Zelda game has a very specific score of 97.233 out of 100, whereas Super Mario Odyssey has 96.811 (thanks, NintendoLife). You probably also won't be surprised to hear that Breath of the Wild is sat in third place, with a score of 95.905. If you want the full top 10 list for games on OpenCritic to compare and contrast, here they are for you:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  2. Super Mario Odyssey
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2 (96)
  5. Elden Ring (95)
  6. God of War (94)
  7. The Last of Us Remastered (94)
  8. Persona 5 Royal (94)
  9. Persona 5 (94)
  10. Hades (94)

Important to note is that OpenCritic mostly just features newer games, so it doesn't factor in some older titles. That's where Metacritic steps in, who's highest rated spot goes to a different Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. However, at the time of writing, Tears of the Kingdom is the highest rated game of the year, so it's doing just fine.

None of this is any surprise to us though, as we gave it top marks in our review of the game.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments
