If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Im-purah Thoughts

Tears of the Kingdom players are insatiably thirsty for Purah

It was inevitable, really.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Purah is back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but she's a bit older than she was in Breath of the Wild, so obviously people are insatiably thirsty for her.

If you've somehow managed to forget the bundle of genius that was Purah from the first game, she was a Sheikah researcher who accidentally reversed her age to a point she became a child again. Sheikah can live for a really long time, and I guess she didn't want to be old anymore, so she tried to reverse her age to her 20 year old self but it didn't work. Well, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom she's managed to get that tech working properly, and she's sporting a brand new design, which yes, people are absolutely fawning over.

Watch on YouTube

Her design isn't completely new, technically speaking, as she did appear in the prequel game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but that only sold four million copies compared to Breath of the Wild's 30 million, so I can't blame you if you didn't know. So this will be the first time a lot of players are meeting her at this age, and yeah, there's thirst posts and fan art a plenty (no we're not going to share that fan art, you can find it yourself).

And a fun fact for you, Purah's voice actor Kate Higgins is also the voice of Barbie in Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, so artists out there, you know what to do.

@thelegendofmelly ISHES SO SHES SOOO RAAAAAHHHH🤭 (i still favor her design in age of calamity) #zeldatok #thelegendofzelda #purah #ageofcalamity #breathofthewild #tearsofthekingdom #aoc #botw #totk #fyp ♬ original sound - Purah’s Wife🤭💍🫀

It really seems like Tears of the Kingdom is a game directly targeted at NSFW content lovers, considering all the obscene things that players are making Link do in the game. But it's also producing some incredibly wholesome moments too, like the fact that a pair of players might have struck up the beginnings of a relationship while attending a midnight launch. But it's also turned some players into bullies, who just can't seem to leave those poor innocent Koroks alone. What did they ever do to you anyway!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch