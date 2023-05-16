Tears of the Kingdom players are insatiably thirsty for Purah

Purah is back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but she's a bit older than she was in Breath of the Wild, so obviously people are insatiably thirsty for her.

If you've somehow managed to forget the bundle of genius that was Purah from the first game, she was a Sheikah researcher who accidentally reversed her age to a point she became a child again. Sheikah can live for a really long time, and I guess she didn't want to be old anymore, so she tried to reverse her age to her 20 year old self but it didn't work. Well, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom she's managed to get that tech working properly, and she's sporting a brand new design, which yes, people are absolutely fawning over.

Her design isn't completely new, technically speaking, as she did appear in the prequel game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but that only sold four million copies compared to Breath of the Wild's 30 million, so I can't blame you if you didn't know. So this will be the first time a lot of players are meeting her at this age, and yeah, there's thirst posts and fan art a plenty (no we're not going to share that fan art, you can find it yourself).

And a fun fact for you, Purah's voice actor Kate Higgins is also the voice of Barbie in Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, so artists out there, you know what to do.



Portrait, Purah

#TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/xGm5sJnjZ2 — Potatori (･Θ･) COMMISSION OPEN (@potatori33) May 15, 2023

i love purah #TOTK pic.twitter.com/l6HgvcMB7o — MAI commissions open (@Maipeikko) May 15, 2023

"Oh my Link, is that really you??" #TearsoftheKingdom #ゼルダの伝説 pic.twitter.com/Sc41FB8N9w — Aura (@aurahack) May 13, 2023

Me explaining my perfectly legitimate reason to Zelda as to why I have over 100 pictures of Purah on her Shiekah Slate: pic.twitter.com/DZVe8ht3m6 — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) May 15, 2023