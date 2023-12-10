Are Tears of the Kingdom's Zelda and Link dating? Lead dev Eiji Aonuma won't say

A lot of Zelda fans want to know if the titular princess and Link are dating in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the game's creators are playing coy about the truth.

If we're being honest with ourselves in Tears of the Kingdom, Link and Zelda are together. Zelda lives in the house Link could buy in Breath of the Wild, and there's only one bed! Where's he meant to sleep! Of course, like many aspects of Zelda, it's not outright confirmed, and in a recent interview with IGN, series producer Eiji Aonuma didn't make things any clearer. In response to questions over Link and Zelda's relationship status, Aonuma said, "I will leave it to everyone's imagination [whether Link and Zelda are in a relationship.]"

"I don't think that Zelda is a type of game where the development team says, 'This is what Zelda is, this is what the story is, this is what the game is.' Everything that the development team wants to convey has already been placed into the game. And the rest is up to the player's imagination, and their reflection on how they feel… what they've experienced in the game."

Aonuma might not want to give a concrete answer, but I fully intend to believe they're together (seriously, one bed? Come on now). In the same interview, Aonuma also spoke of a potential playable Zelda in a future game, saying, "Yeah, it is interesting when you think about the name of the series, the Legend of Zelda, but Link is always the main character.

"And Link has been the main character, and Zelda has always been involved, and they have a relationship and their own rules in each of the games. But it is true that, I think there's always room for thinking about this type of thing and Zelda's role. And there may be some sort of possibility for something like that in the future." Before you get too excited, IGN did note that this came from a translator, but Aonuma himself did interject in English saying, "Maybe. Maybe, maybe."

I also wouldn't get too excited about another possible game set in Breath of the Wild's Hyrule, as in an interview with Game Informer, Aonuma noted he didn't "think that we'll be making a direct sequel to a world such as that that we've created."