Octoroks are more useful than ever in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

With weapons being weaker than ever in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Octoroks are even more useful than in Breath of the Wild.

Spoilers ahead!

If you've been able to dive into Tears of the Kingdom over the past week, you probably know that weapons across Hyrule aren't doing so hot. That nasty gloom stuff is causing them to decay, and there's no way to repair them. In Breath of the Wild, Octoroks could clean up any rusty weapons you have if they sucked one up, and in Tears of the Kingdom, they do something even more useful than that: they restore your weapons to full health.

As shared by Tristan Cooper on Twitter (thanks, GamesRadar) Octoroks are back (and are still annoying), but their suction powers are pretty useful. In the clip shared by Cooper, you can see him throw a spear that's near breaking point into the Octoroks mouth. When it spits it back up, the spear is brand spanking new, and even better, it has a stat buff boosting its attack. It should be noted that some players have observed you can only do this once per Octorok, but it resets after a Blood Moon.

There are lots of great details like that in Tears of the Kingdom, one of the nicest things being the even lovelier way that the game continues to pay tribute to the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata.

Interestingly, developers of the game recently shared that Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are the "new format" for the series going forward. It wasn't clear if this means all the games will be fully open world from now on, or if they just mean that the flexibility of the gameplay is what will stay on in spirit. But generally you can probably expect future Zelda games to be more like these two rather than any of the classic titles. Let's just hope you can play as Zelda in one of them.