Yes, Zelda fans, you were meant to find Tears of the Kingdom's Ganondorf irresistibly sexy

We all know The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Ganondorf is incredibly hot, and as it turns out, that was on purpose.

As soon as Zelda fans got a good look at Tears of the Kingdom's take on Ganondorf, they all thought one thing: he's a hunk. You don't need a degree in handsome-men-ology to see that one, heck you don't even need to look him in the eyes - considering how tall he is, most of us will be looking straight into his pecs anyway. We already knew that Ganondorf looks the way he does because of one designer who just loves him that much, but in a recent interview with Nintendo Dream (translated by Nintendo Everything), director Hidemaro Fujibayashi confirmed that yes, he is meant to be sexy.

"The designer didn’t simply make him look violent; they managed to fulfil my wish of making him look overwhelmingly evil while also being handsome enough that both men and women would fall for him," said Fujibayashi. "We put a lot of thought into choosing his clothes and accessories, keeping in mind that Ganondorf himself should have a strong sense of beauty and good taste.

"We thought he would probably be a character who paid a lot of attention to his appearance, demonstrating his dignity and intelligence as a king, and designing him with that in mind, we were meticulous with his face, body, all the way down to his fingertips, making him come off as robust and sexy at the same time."

It's not like Ganondorf hasn't been hot before, but again, we've never seen an iteration of the character that has his whole chest out without a care in the world, so you can see why fans have latched on to this version so much.

Much to the dismay of myself, a live action Zelda movie was announced earlier this month, but whoever they cast as Ganondorf, he better be hunky.