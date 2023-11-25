Zelda Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey are both half-price at Walmart this Black Friday

Black Friday may have been yesterday but the deals haven't stopped, especially with Cyber Monday just around the corner, and we may have just gotten the best offers for two of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

Both Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are on sale for just $30 at Walmart, that's half off their usual $60 prices.

Despite both releasing the same year as the Switch's launch six years ago, it's not often that the prices for these come down, and certainly not this low.

This year has of course seen new mainline entries for both of Nintendo's most popular franchises, with Tears of the Kingdom arguably surpassing Breath of the Wild's achievements while Mario Bros. Wonder has transferred much of the creativity of the 3D titles to 2D. But make no mistake that Breath of the Wild and Odyssey still hold up as absolute classics. So if you or a friend has somehow yet to play these, then now is the time to add them to the collection.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday 2023 page for even more great gaming deals throughout the rest of the weekend and Cyber Monday.