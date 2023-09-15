The excellent SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD card is only $40 on Amazon

It can be a real nuisance having to uninstall a game every time you've got a new one you want to play, so being able to add extra storage is always something to appreciate.

There are lots of micro SD cards around right now that are great for upgrading the internal storage of your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally or other handheld console, and many of them keep getting discounted.

The SanDisk Extreme is currently one of the best SD Cards you can get, as it's great for those aforementioned consoles as well as for drones, cameras and more. Right now the 512GB version is over 60% off on Amazon US, making it a steal at only $40:

This is a new lowest historical price for the SanDisk Extreme 512GB, which briefly dropped to $45 on Amazon US a month ago, and it’s currently the fastest micro SD Card you can find for $40.

The SanDisk Extreme is exceptionally fast, with sequential read speeds of up to 190 MB/s for reads and 130 MB/s for writes, so file transfer times and image shooting will be rapid.

The Extreme also carries the coveted A2 rating, which a card can only have if it has a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. This rating means that it will be a strong choice for playing games directly from the card with good performance.

Of course, the biggest draw is the 512GB of storage you'll add, which is more than enough to help out with installing a game like Baldur's Gate 3 on your Steam Deck, which needs 140GB of space, or more than two dozen Nintendo Switch titles like Tears of the Kingdom or Metroid Prime Remastered.

If you want to know when the SanDisk Extreme or more of the best micro SD cards go on sale, be sure to follow the Deals topic here on VG247 using the tags below so you can get notified when we've written a new deals article about the best tech and gaming discounts.