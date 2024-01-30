Save $200 on one of the best standing desks from Flexispot
Elevate your work and gaming space for less.
Flexispot are renowned for making some of the best standing desks on the market, with options starting from as little as $130.
Right now, the brand has big discounts on their most popular standing desks and even their latest models.
This includes a massive $200 off on the brand's best standing desk: the E7 Pro. It normally costs from $599.99 but right now you can buy one from $399.99. This is for the frame only which means there are additional costs for the desktop and any other accessories like drawers etc. - some of which may also be discounted.
You can also get an extra $10 off when you sign up to their newsletter, making it even cheaper! Or, this code lets you save an additional $50 off, should you spend more than $750: E7PROBF50.
Flexispot E7 Pro - from $399.99
Save $200
Flexispot recently sent me the E7 Pro to test out and I can honestly say it's one of the best desks I've ever had. It's incredibly sturdy and made with high quality materials that feel super durable. The height-adjusting features work smoothly and quietly with no jolting or shaking. I can also neatly store my chair underneath when I raise the desk up high enough too.
I asked to test the frame with a 120x60cm surface, which, is one of the smaller variants available but still spacious. It fits everything on it that I need to work and game comfortably. There are lots of different sized desk tops available though, up to as big as 180x80cm. So if you've got a monitor any bigger than a 32", you might want to pick a larger surface.
The E7 Pro is a great choice if you want to refresh your work or gaming space, or if you simply want a desk that can help with your posture. There are however lots more cheaper options available that I've listed below:
US
- Flexispot Sanodesk - $129.99 (was $229.99)
- Flexispot E2 - from $139.99 (Was $289.99)
- Flexispot E5 - $209.99 (Was $379.99)
- Flexispot E7 - $299.99 (Was $499.99)