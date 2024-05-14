Get this Quad-HD, 144Hz Acer monitor for its lowest-ever price at Newegg

When it comes to gaming monitors, the combination of a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate is the sweet spot now thanks to the affordability of 1440p-capable GPUs and with current-gen consoles now capping at 120 FPS.

These sweet-spot monitors have gotten much more affordable too, with big discounts available on some really impressive panels like this 31.5-inch Acer Nitro monitor which is just $220 at the moment:

The 31.5-inch size is one of the bigger sizes of monitors you can get before you move into ultrawide territory, which can be pretty expensive. This size of screen is good because you get enough room to appreciate large-scale RPGs, but you won't have to physically turn your head when playing fast-paced FPS games.

The Acer Nitro monitor uses a fast agile-splendour IPS panel which produces accurate colours with a low Delta E, supports 130% of the sRGB and covers an impressive 90% of the DCI-P3 colour space. This means that your games are going to look bright, vivid and accurate, and it's also a great choice for any colour-critical projects you might be doing like photo and video editing.

The Nitro comes with one Display Port and two HDMI 2.0 ports, so you can use this for your PC and consoles and flick between the two easily. It also has its own built-in dual speakers, which is great for when you're working or casually gaming, but it's always better to game with a good pair of gaming headphones for better immersion and sound quality.

If you're after more upgrades for your gaming setup, check out this deal on the best wireless gaming mouse. There's also a sweet deal on this fancy mechanical gaming keyboard which has never been cheaper.