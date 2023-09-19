The fastest 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is only $70 on Amazon right now

Upgrading to a PCIe 4.0 SSD is an easy way to give your PC a performance boost, giving you more storage space for your games and improving loading times.

Gen 4 drives are heavily dropping in price too, so getting a new SSD can be a budget-friendly way to improve your gaming performance.

Right now the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD is the Samsung 990 Pro, which has ridiculous sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s. The 990 Pro's price has been dropping fast too, and right now you can pick up the 1TB version for just $70 at Amazon US:

This is the cheapest the 990 Pro has been since Amazon Prime Day back in July, and is an excellent price considering the SSD released at that $170 mark only a year ago.

As well as those impressive sequential speeds mentioned above, the 990 Pro also has the best available random speeds in an SSD, coming in at 1400K/1550K IOPS for read and writes respectively, which will give your game loading times a serious boost.

The 990 Pro also uses Samsung's own DRAM Cache and NAND flash memory, which will help to keep the SSD's performance stable for a long time.

The 990 Pro is one of the best gaming SSDs around right now, and it is also one of the best SSDs for the PS5 if you wanted to give your console a storage boost. ALthough this version doesn't have that all-important heatsink, there is a version of the 990 pro with a heatsink which is also on sale and is only $10 more, so if you want to use one in your PS5 it's worth getting that.

